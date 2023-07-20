Benjamin Clark, curator at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, is on his annual trip to the San Diego Comic-Con and hoping for good news.

The book “Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects,” co-authored by Clark and Nat Gertler and published last year, is nominated for a Will Eisner Comic Industry Award, a major prize in the comic book industry, in the “Best Comics-Related Book” category.

The annual gathering runs Thursday through Sunday. Award winners will be announced Friday night.

“I’m packing up and heading to San Diego,” Clark posted Wednesday on Instagram. “I’ll be signing books on Thursday and Friday at Booth #1635, the ‘Peanuts’ booth ... with my co-author Nat Gertler.”

“For the past few decades, the museum has been going to the Comic-Con,” said Gina Huntsinger, the museum’s director.

“It’s a great chance for the museum to shine a light on the work of Charles Schulz. Sometimes we’re on panel discussions,” she said. “And it’s a way to connect with ‘Peanuts’ fans who may not be aware of the museum.”

In addition to Clark, the museum’s exhibitions manager, Rachel Veramay, and its marketing coordinator and social media specialist, Daniel Campoverde, are attending Comic-Con this year, Huntsinger added.

Representatives of Santa Rosa-based Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, which oversees editorial and art direction of products related to the license of “Peanuts” worldwide, and Peanuts Worldwide of New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and television shows, also attend the San Diego convention.

“We’re all hoping Benjamin will be holding an Eisner Award by the end of the awards banquet,” Huntsinger said.

Museum staff, “Peanuts” collectors and fans and Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, also contributed to the book, Huntsinger added. “It was a group effort.”

Through 100 preserved and cataloged artifacts, the book delves into Schulz’s Minnesota youth in 1920s America, World War II Army service and five decades of “Peanuts.”

The 224-page book catalogs objects and artifacts from the museum’s collection, supported by personal anecdotes, including a postcard written about Schulz’s birth in 1922 by his father, Schulz’s hockey skates and many examples of the cartoonist’s original “Peanuts” artwork.

Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

The awards’ namesake, Will Eisner, who died in 2005, was known for his series “The Spirit” — a 16-page, tabloid-size newsprint comic book insert that ran from 1940 to 1952 and established his reputation for daring experiments in form and content.

In 1978, Eisner popularized the term “graphic novel” with the publication of his book “A Contract with God.” He also was an early contributor to formal comics studies with his book “Comics and Sequential Art” in 1985.

This is the 35th year of the Eisner Awards. “Peanuts”-related entries often have been honored in the past, and Charles “Sparky” Schulz was inducted into the Will Eisner Comics Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Sparky was at the Comic-Con back in the ’70s.” Huntsinger said. “He was there before it became so massive.”

