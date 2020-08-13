Scott Nichols, other Sonoma County art galleries now open to public

While many businesses in Sonoma County remain closed amid evolving shutdown orders and a rise in COVID-19 cases countywide, some local fine art galleries have kept their doors open, determined to bring art to people in a time of crisis.

The Scott Nichols Gallery, located at 450 1st St. East in Sonoma Square, is one of several fine art galleries in the county that are open to the public. Though the gallery is open for walk-in visitors, staff are asking visitors to wear face masks and maintain proper physical distance from other patrons.

The gallery’s ongoing “Black Lives Matter” exhibition opened in early July and is expected to run until Sept. 6. The exhibition features both historical and modern photography of the Civil Rights Movement and the recent Black Lives Matter protests across the United States from such well-known photographers as Henri Cartier-Bresson and W. Eugene Smith.

Another of the gallery’s shows, “It’s Only Rock & Roll,” also will be up until Sept. 6. That exhibit is in conjunction with the “California Rocks!” photography exhibit at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, which closed just one week after opening that exhibit because of the shelter-in-place order. The exhibit at Scott Nichols Gallery showcases portraits of classic rock musicians such as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead.

According to staff, the gallery has seen a significant increase in patrons, which they attributed to people’s restlessness after months of staying at home.

“People seem to be looking for safe ways to step out of the city and locally as well, and we’ve been seeing an uptick in visitors coming up to Sonoma,” said gallery assistant Anant Chandler.

For more information on the Scott Nichols gallery, visit scottnicholsgallery.com

Other galleries, such as Calabi Gallery in Santa Rosa, are welcoming visitors by appointment only.

“Mexico” by Hans Gustav Burkhardt, at the Calabi Gallery in Santa Rosa. The gallery is currently open to the public, but by appointment only. (Calabi Gallery)

Calabi, located at 456 10th St. in downtown Santa Rosa, is open seven days a week. To schedule an appointment, call 707-829-2971 or email info@calabigallery.com. Visitors are required to wear face masks and follow proper safety precautions when they arrive for their appointment.

Calabi Gallery’s current “Art Without Borders” exhibition also is available to view online at calabigallery.com. The show features work by artists from around the world in response to xenophobia, according to the gallery’s director, Deniis Kautsky Calabi.