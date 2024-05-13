Admission: $32-$35; under age 12 free, if accompanied by an adult.

What : Alasdair Fraser and the Scottish Fiddlers of San Francisco

Musicians pick the music they play, but sometimes you wonder if the music picks them.

Growing up in Scotland, Alasdair Fraser started taking violin lessons at age eight. In his teens, he studied the work of the great Scottish fiddlers and went on to win the Scottish National Fiddle Championship twice.

“I grew up wtih Scottish music,” he said. “People latch on to music they feel they can get involved in. Traditonal music draws in that way.”

Fraser and the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers will give you a chance to get engulfed in the music May 18 at The Glaser Center in downtown Santa Rosa.

Formed in 1986, the group has some 200 members and has put as many as a hundred onstage at once; 62 of its musicians will perform at the Santa Rosa show.

“When people see us with violins, cellos and bass onstage, they might think it’s a classical orchestra, but there are no music stands,” Fraser observed. “They’re not reading music.”

The lineup for this show includes 46 fiddles, 2 pianos, 2 flutes, 1 drum, 3 guitars and 8 cellos.

Featured performers for the Santa Rosa show include: Barbara MacDonald Magone, piano; Pate Thomson, fiddle, with Judy Thomson, piano; Caroline McCaskey, fiddle and cello; Renata Bratt, cello; Rob Godfrey, vocals, fiddle.

The members honor the fiddling tradition of playing by ear, following the melody spontaneously wherever it leads them.

“The best metaphor is ‘accent,’” Fraser explained. “We all have an accent when we play. It’s filled with Scottishness. That’s what we do. It’s playful, and I think music should be that.”

Fraser traces his passion for music back to his parents in Scotland.

“They were full of music and convinced of the importance of music in life,” he said.

Just because the San Francisco fiddlers honor traditions that date back to the 1700s, that doesn’t mean all of the music is old.

Their repertoire also includes material both old and new from the Scottish mainland and the Shetland Islands, as well as neighboring countries.

“We’re writing new music, too,” Fraser said. “Part of the tradition is to add to the great well of music, and we’re doing that big-time.”

