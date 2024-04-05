Sean Combs' son Christian accused of sexual assault on yacht that Diddy chartered

This story contains a description of an alleged sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named in another civil lawsuit, this time by a woman alleging that his son Christian "King" Combs sexually assaulted her aboard a superyacht the Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder chartered in late 2022.

But the Combs team dismissed it as "just another lewd and meritless claim" by the woman's attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, that is "filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts" they say they have come to expect from the New York-based lawyer.

In the new lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Grace O'Marcaigh added her name to the list of people accusing the embattled business mogul of wrongdoing while he faces a federal probe into sex-trafficking allegations. O'Marcaigh, who worked as a steward on the Victorious ship, alleged that 26-year-old rapper Christian Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in late December 2022 aboard the charter boat, which Diddy "sold as a wholesome family excursion" but allegedly devolved into a "hedonistic environment."

O'Marcaigh, who was 25 around the time of the alleged incident, provided dinner and drink service on the yacht from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The bartender also said she witnessed partying and drug use between a "constant rotation of suspected sex workers and other A-List celebrities," according to the filing reviewed by The Times.

O'Marcaigh is accusing Christian Combs, one of Diddy's children with the late model Kim Porter, of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial. Diddy, 54, who is named as a co-defendant, is being sued for premises liability as the person who leased the yacht and "had full control of the staff and premises" and for aiding and abetting his son in the alleged assault. O'Marcaigh accused him of orchestrating a "subsequent coverup" of her alleged assault that ultimately resulted in her termination in May 2023.

She claimed that Diddy allowed "unwanted exposure to unlawful drug use, sex work, and general chaos" and "created an extremely hazardous environment" in which staff was often "treated with disrespect, suspected sex workers were sprawled out unconscious about the yacht, and it was difficult to distinguish which bottles of alcohol were laced with drugs and which bottles were not." She described women aboard the yacht "falling over themselves, panicking, or passing out" after one shot of tequila or one mixed drink, which she believed were "likely laced with drugs."

The complaint was filed by Blackburn, the lawyer who is also representing Diddy's former "Love" album producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in a sexual harassment and assault case brought against the Grammy Award winner, his son Justin "Dior" Combs, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and other members of Diddy's inner circle. (O'Marcaigh, in her complaint, described Jones as "an extended member of the service staff" who spent time with her at the service bar and piano room on the yacht.)

She also made several other allegations about illicit behavior by Diddy and Gooding, whom she said she witnessed "inappropriately touching" Jones, as was alleged in Jones' lawsuit.

"Like father, like son," Blackburn said in a statement to NBC News, which first reported on the new lawsuit. "It gives us no joy or pleasure in filing this suit against Christian Combs, who has clearly adopted his father's pattern and practice of depravity."

"As long as sexual harassment and assault continues to happen, and as long as people out there still think it is even slightly okay, or can get away with it because of their celebrity, then everyone is still in danger of this happening to them," added Blackburn's fellow filing attorney Tyrone S. Diggs. "I am here to fight for those who can't fight for themselves and I applaud Grace for being so brave to come forward with her truth. "

However, the Combs team kept its focus squarely on Blackburn.

"This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," said attorney Aaron Dyer, who represents both Sean and Christian Combs.

"This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped [Blackburn] two days ago for a 'pattern of behavior' in 'improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,' " he added, "and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."