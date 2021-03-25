Sebastiani Theatre to reopen April 2 with assigned seating, reduced capacity

After being dark for a year, the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma will reopen on Friday, April 2 with limited showings. When it reopens it will be the Valley’s sole movie venue. Cinema West’s Sonoma Cinema 9 on Highway 12 closed permanently in October, 2020.

The Sebastiani will book up to a 15 percent occupancy beginning on April 2 – which means a 35 to 50 person limit – and seats will be assigned. Rows will be also be physically blocked off to ensure compliance.

In addition, masks will be required of all staff and moviegoers except when drinking or eating.

“I want to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and so we are starting off slow to make sure we get the system down perfectly,” said Sebastiani Theatre Foundation Executive Director Roger Rhoten.

The first films that will play on the big screen in Sonoma post-shutdown will be the Academy Award-nominated drama “Minari” about a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm, and a new release of the family film, “Tom and Jerry.”

Concessions - snacks, popcorn and candy - will be available but moviegoers will need to place orders in advance online. Rhoten said no forward progress has been made on the theater’s ability to serve beer and wine as its kitchen facilities are not adequate to make that permitting possible.

As for what other films will be available to the Sebastiani in the days and weeks ahead, Rhoten said that many distributors are in flux and it is an uncertain time for bookings.

“There is not a lot of product out there right now,” he said. “Production was halted or slowed for much of the past year and many movies are going straight to streaming.”

He said that assuming Sonoma Cinemas remains closed permanently, he expects to try to go after some of the bigger releases.

"But in the past, distributors required us to run blockbusters for 2-6 weeks and not having a second theater really limits us,“ he said. ”We can’t move a film down to a smaller theater. But everyone is adapting. Maybe those restrictions will begin to ease if distributors continue to quickly send new releases to streaming services.”

Sebastiani Theatre manager Tony Ginesi stressed that the theater won’t abandon its loyal customer base.

“We will continue to offer high quality art films and documentaries,” said Ginesi. He also noted that the theater will continue to offer virtual screenings, as well as its own content online. Ginesi is also excited about the theater’s new private party option.

“We booked our first party last week for a small group of families who have been in the same pod, and they loved it,” he said.

Over the course of the months the theater was dark, the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation installed automatic opening doors, handrails on walls leading up to the theater, and an intercom system and improved handicap seating in the auditorium to make the theater more accessible for members of the community with disabilities.

Rhoten said he is excited to show the community the improvements and just to say, “Hello!“

“The only way we have been able to pay rent and stay afloat has been through community support and a handful of small grants,” said Rhoten. “I look forward to seeing everyone to thank them personally for their support.”

Local moviegoer Andrew Fenton said he, for one, is quite happy to hear the Sebatiani curtains are about to rise again.

“Our family loves going to the movies and we love the Sebastiani Theatre,” said Fenton. “It is really the jewel of downtown.”

