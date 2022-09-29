Sebastopol brings back gigantic whale art display

Nov. 18: Poetry readings by Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Herron, with former Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla and performer Merlin Coleman, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; lecture by artist Jos Sances and Herman Melville scholar Jeff Peterson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free. Donations are welcome, and the suggested donation is $10.

When: Oct. 7 through December. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

When Herman Melville wrote his classic 1851 novel, “Moby Dick,” it was subtitled “Or, the Whale.” And that’s what artist Jos Sances of Berkeley titled his life-sized, 51-by-14-foot scratchboard drawing mural of a whale, presented on 119 panels.

Sances’ “Or, the Whale” was the hit of the summer of 2021 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, where it drew appreciative visitors during June and July, and next week it returns by popular demand.

The crowds built slowly as word about the exhibit got around, said Catherine Devriese, creative director at the center. She estimated as many as 700 people came to see the whale mural last year.

“There was a lot of disappointment when it came down, and in the following weeks visitors from the city came, wondering if it would still be up. We had many requests asking if it could come back,” she said.

“When Jos did his lecture, we had 150 seats and people came to stand at the back of the room,” Devriese added.

“That really surprised me,” Sances said. This time, the artist will present two lectures, one in October and another in November.

For the artist, the idea for “Or, the Whale” sprang from his yearly trips to teach ceramics and screenprinting in Mexico, where he had the chance to witness the migration of gray whales and humpback whales.

“I got close to the whales,” he said. “They were there in great numbers.”

He also was inspired by Melville’s “Moby Dick” after his wife gifted him with a rare vintage copy of the book.

“I really got involved in it,” Sances said. He was moved to create a work that would not only celebrate the whale but also address the issues of exploitation of nature and conservation.

While he took care to create an accurate depiction of the whale, he wants people to understand exactly what they’re seeing.

“The whale in my drawing is not Moby Dick. It’s actually Moby Jane,” he quipped. “The male is 80 feet long and the female is smaller, at about 50 feet.”

The size and scope of the piece proved challenging.

“I started working on it in 2018 and finished it in 2019. It took eight months to do,” Sances said.

The work is covered with numerous smaller drawings within the shape of the whale, including portraits and scenes from history.

“It was not tedious for me,” Sances said. “I got very into the drawing and couldn’t wait to start again the next day.”

Sances deliberately chose the labor-intensive medium of scratchboard as a challenge, he said. Scratchboard is a surface coated with a black medium; the artist then scratches the surface with a drawing tool to reveal white under the black surface.

“I ran a screenprint shop in Berkeley for 27 years,” he said. “I wanted to do something more hands-on, and this creates a very bold black and white.”

He founded his screenprint shop, Alliance Graphics, in 1989, and previously co-founded Mission Grafica at the Mission Cultural Center in San Francisco in 1980.

In addition to last summer’s exhibit in Sebastopol, “Or, the Whale” also has been shown at the Richmond Art Center, the Lawrence Arts Center in Kansas and the Hewitt Gallery of Art at Marymount Manhattan College. Sances also has exhibited smaller prints of the work.

“I was invited to show a 25-foot digital print last summer in Paris,” he said.

The Sebastopol exhibit also will feature five of his screenprints in addition to the 51-foot “Or, the Whale” mural.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.