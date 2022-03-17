Seven films to see at the 2022 Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival

Where: Sebastopol’s Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol

When: Live events from Thursday, March 24, to Sunday, March 27; streaming events from March 28 to April 4

For the past 15 years, the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival has brought original, incisive films to west Sonoma County’s silver screens.

The movies are transporting, a way to travel the globe without leaving the county. They also address head-on current political and environmental issues.

In 2020, the event became a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards in the Documentary Short Subject category, meaning short films at the festival can be considered for Academy Awards.

This year’s festival is a hybrid of live events from Thursday, March 24, to March 27 and streaming events from March 28 to April 4.

The live screenings take place at Sebastopol’s Rialto Cinemas and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This year the festival kicks off with a special advance “Curtain Raiser” event at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 a screening of “Reflection: A Walk With Water” by Sebastopol filmmaker Emmett Brennan.

The film explores how humanity’s journey is inextricably linked with water and “what we need to consider to make a future that’s sustainable,” said festival co-director Jean McGlothlin.

“Reflection,” which premiered at Tribeca last year, opens with Brennan walking much of the 200-mile length of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which stretches from the Owens Valley to L.A. Along the way, he meets indigenous guardians whose connection to the land stretches back centuries, and he speaks with permaculture designers crafting innovative systems to save water.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nIE4-s67TmY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I started to see water as an underlying thread that kind of wove together a lot of the patterns of decay, Brennan said. “And it felt like a really pressing and important story to tell, because a lot of people aren’t aware of the ways that our impact on the surface of the Earth disrupts the flow of water that’s essential for life.”

Brennan said he hopes the film encourages viewers to be “introspective about how our actions create the conditions for life or otherwise.”

One goal is to inspire people to consider solutions, he said, but ultimately he “thinks the film is about asking people to slow down and reimagine what’s possible.”

An environmental panel discussion, moderated by TrimTab Media’s Mischa Hedges, follows the film, along with cocktails and conversation. The panelists include Brock Dolman of the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center, Pandora Thomas of EARTHseed and Paul and Elizabeth Kaiser of Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol.

Here are a handful of other highlights at this year’s festival.

Opening night: “Tell Them We Were Here” is a love letter to Bay Area artists who create socially conscious work. The film explores obstacles facing the artists, who live on meager incomes. 7 p.m. Thursday at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SpiUCv0pYuY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Blurring the Color Line” explores what it meant to be Chinese in the segregated South. Director Crystal Kwok looks at the tensions between Blacks and Asians as well as the life of her grandmother’s family, who owned a grocery story in Augusta, Georgia. 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ApVNh-eF6Lg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Carnival Pilgrims” examines modern travel, from pilgrimages to Instagramming with costumed indigenous people. The film asks: Has the planet become a theme park for tourists? 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aSgp1pSIcA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Fanny: The Right to Rock” spotlights the all-women band that blazed a trail for so many who followed. Helen Reddy called Fanny “the queens of rock ‘n’ roll,” though they never got the attention they deserved. “Fanny was the first all-women rock band that could really play,” Bonnie Raitt said. 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zspd9hFRtkw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Cows on the Roof” is a Swiss film with gorgeous cinematography about a family trying to survive on the paltry earnings of their small farm. “Fabiano is haunted by nightmares,” according to the film description. “Nothing is going the way it should. ... He is in debt, the alpine hut he rents for the summer is dilapidated and the goat cheese business is no longer profitable.” In Italian with subtitles. 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-TKR0d2Perc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Three Ocean Advocates” is an Emmy-winning short film from Petaluma filmmakers Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland that shows you don’t have to be a scientist to aid the environment. Among those profiled are Bodega Bay fisherman Dick Ogg and Northern California artist Tess Felix. Shows with “The Sand Eating Shark.” 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jbTa4Sd30uk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Cirque Du Cambodia” follows two Cambodian teens who travel from the dusty villages of their home country to Montreal to pursue their dreams of performing with the acrobats of Cirque du Soleil. 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SVxDMMNi3vo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“A Black Jesus” visits a Sicilian village where a lifesize figure of a Black Jesus has been revered for centuries. The film explores what happens when a migrant from Ghana asks to be one of the bearers of the statue during an annual procession. 4:45 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Rialto Cinemas.