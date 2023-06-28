The Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival, founded 16 years ago and most recently held in March, would normally open calls in June for entries for the next year’s festival.

Instead, the festival, sponsored by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, will not be held in 2024, but will return in 2025, the center’s new executive director, Serafina Palandech, said Wednesday.

“We’ll continue to do the film festival, but we’re taking a year off,” said Palandech, 49, who joined the center staff June 5. “We’ll also have an educational film program for the center.”

Palandech worked as a fundraiser for nonprofits in San Francisco for 15 years before moving to Sebastopol in 2011, where she became an entrepreneur, starting several companies including Hip Chick Farms, which was sold to new owners five years ago.

In March, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, founded in 1988, launched a major “Save the Center” fundraising drive, which brought in $250,000 for hiring and reorganization, she said. Since then, the staff has grown from two paid positions last year to six now.

When the funding drive was launched, Sally Baker, the center’s board president, cited the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and a severe staff shortage as reasons the center reached out to the public for funds to supplement $190,000 from major donors.

During the film festival hiatus, the center plans to recruit a new film program director. The festival’s current film program leaders, Jean McGlothlin, Cynthi Stefenoni and Jane Winslow, will serve as advisory directors, collaborating with the center’s staff over the next 12 months on plans, goals and programming decisions for the 2025 festival.

“There has not been a film program director on board,” Palandech said. “The festival has been run by volunteers for at least the past four years.”

The goal is to have a full year-round program of film classes, lectures and film-related events, as well as the festival itself, she said.

Attracting more than 5,000 attendees during its 2023 season, the film festival showcased features and shorts by filmmakers from around the world.

In 2020, the event became a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards in the Documentary Short Subject category, meaning short films at the festival can be considered for Academy Awards.

The center also sponsors two annual artists’ open studio tours: Sonoma County Art Trails and Art at the Source, and created and runs the Sonoma County Poet Laureate program.

