Sebastopol plans tribute to famed rocker Johnny Otis

Admission: The parade is free. Festival admission each day is $10 for ages 18-61, $8 for 62 and older and $8 for students ages 5-17. Admission is free for children age 4 and younger. Beer and wine tickets cost $5 each.

When: Parade runs 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Beloved by its local fans for the past three-quarters of a century, the annual Apple Blossom Festival in Sebastopol is always something special: a grassroots community celebration soaked with nostalgic Americana, including an iconic down-home parade.

This year’s celebration, happening this weekend, will have a noteworthy addition — a tribute to one of Sebastopol’s most famous residents, Johnny Otis, the late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer who wrote the classic 1958 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive,” later recorded by Eric Clapton, George Thorogood, Johnny Rivers, Levon Helm and many others.

To the people who knew Otis for the dozen years he lived and worked in Sebastopol, starting in 1989, he was a friend, mentor and crusader for racial equality. Otis died at age 90 in 2012 in Altadena, where he settled after he left Sebastopol.

“Johnny Otis took Sebastopol by storm,” said longtime musician, educator and concert promoter Jim Corbett. “Before anyone knew who he was, Johnny had set up his market/nightclub, began broadcasting his radio show and was the Grand Marshal of the Apple Blossom Parade. Everyone learned who he was in a big hurry.”

The Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival’s tribute to Otis will take place at Ives Park at 11: 30 a.m. Sunday and include performances by the Blues Defenders, with Otis’ son Nick on drums, and the Volker Strifler Band with guitarist Harvey Mandel.

“We’re going have some people from the old 13-piece Johnny Otis band, including the singers Ms. Dee and Marina Crouse, with Gail Muldrow and Alvon Johnson on guitar. And there may be some others,” said Nick Otis, 52, who still lives in Sonoma County. “It’s hard to round people up. A lot of them live in the South.”

There will be a Guinness Book of Records try for the largest “hand jive” dance with the audience. The emcee will be veteran broadcaster and blues promoter Bill Bowker, semi-retired after a long stint at KRSH-FM.

Nick Otis, whose brother Shuggie is a guitarist, remains proud of his father’s music heritage.

“My dad changed the course of music before I was even born,” he said. “If I could keep this tribute going, I would. I’ve wanted to do this for years. I would love to have a Johnny Otis tribute band and travel the world.”

The Johnny Otis tribute, as enchanting as it sounds, is not the only appealing feature of the weekend-long Sebastopol celebration.

The festival and parade, presented by the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce, is returning after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This 76th annual parade and festival will have the theme “mask-a-rade.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will feature marching bands, service clubs, little league teams, local businesses, horses, dogs, cars, tractors and floats. Traditionally, local fans and visitors line both sides of Main Street for the show.

Following the parade, the celebration moves to Ives Park, where visitors will find food vendors, arts and crafts sellers, activities for kids and a full lineup of local music on both Saturday and Sunday.

