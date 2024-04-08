Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has added a second show July 1 by comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres after her first show there June 30 sold out Friday in less than an hour.

As of Monday morning, the second show had about 50 tickets left, a center spokesman said. The maximum capacity of the center’s Ruth Finley Person Theater is 1,600.

The second show will start 7:30 p.m July 1, with tickets priced at $55, $75, and $95.

Tickets are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600 or in person at the Luther Burbank Center box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

The comedian’s tour, titled “Ellen’s Last Stand … Up,” opens June 23 in Spokane, Washington. This is DeGeneres’ first tour since 2018.

DeGeneres hosted the syndicated television talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2003 to 2022, for which she received 33 Daytime Emmy Awards.

DeGeneres also won 12 Teen Choice Awards, five Kids’ Choice Awards, and 24 People’s Choice Awards, making her the most decorated person in the franchise’s 45-year history.

She previously starred in the sitcom “Ellen” from 1994 to 1998, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

Online, she has more than 300 million followers.

All tickets will be sent out 72 hours prior to the performance. Make sure to check spam if you don’t see your tickets in that time frame, if you have any concerns contact patronservices@lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707-546-3600.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue.

You can reach staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.