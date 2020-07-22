Sonoma Valley self-guided tour visits outdoor art displays

Kala Stein of Sonoma Community Center, left, and Jill Valavanis of the Art Escape art education center install artist-made hearts on the Sonoma Plaza for a short-term public art installation through the summer of 2020. (Brinkley Capriola)

The Sonoma Valley arts community has risen to the challenge of canceled events and closed arts venues during the coronavirus pandemic with several outdoors and online projects.

Earlier this summer, the Sonoma Valley Arts Task Force, representing 24 nonprofits, launched the valley-wide “Heart of Sonoma” community art project.

That led to the installation of 22 large-scale, heart-themed public artworks, still on display in front of Sonoma City Hall, in Boyes Hot Springs and at the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce and the Sonoma Community Center.

The next phase is the Summer Arts Stroll, with local artists and youth showing their work in public areas and outside storefronts, residences and artists’ studios throughout Sonoma Valley.

The program opens Saturday and runs through the end of August, and there are still openings for more participants.

“We took inspiration from the Sonoma Art Walk’s first Thursday series, where artists are paired with businesses and, with the help of our community partners, adapted the concept to meet COVID-19 health and safety requirements,” said Kala Stein, director of ceramics and arts at Sonoma Community Center.

“This self-guided experience will bring art to the public eye throughout the valley while connecting businesses with local artists and creative youth. We truly believe that art and art making are essential to the quality of life, especially now.”

Stein foresees the program continuing even after all public venues can reopen.

“We went into it in the spirit of ’Who knows? Maybe this will live on,’” she said.

Next up is “aMUSEathon: the Big Night In,” a free livestream variety show and fundraising event that starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 8. To see it, go to sonomacommunitycenter.ejoinme.org/amuseathon. Among the scheduled appearances are performances by Ballet Folklórico Quetzalén, Transcendence Theatre Company, Sonoma Conservatory of Dance and many more.

“It’s a little different from what we normally do. It’s packed with music and comedy,” Stein said. “There will be giveaways, contests and an auction. It’ll be fun and family-friendly. I hope everyone will tune in.”

For more information on the center’s programs, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.