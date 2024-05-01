When: May 2-June 2; with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays

Elizabeth Craven, producing-director of the Mendocino Theatre Company in the seaside town of Mendocino, has had a harrowing few weeks.

The two-person cast of the Mendocino production of “Born With Teeth, scheduled to open with a preview on May 2, lost one of its actors just three weeks into rehearsal.

Craven, whose resume includes previous stints teaching theater at Santa Rosa High School and Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, found a timely replacement in New York actor Randall Jaynes, who was more than qualified to step in on short notice.

“He was a student of mine both at Santa Rosa High and later at Sonoma State, grew up in Santa Rosa and went on to some fame and fortune as one of the first members of Blue Man Group, a multi-million dollar enterprise with theaters across the globe,” Craven said.

Jaynes was senior artistic director of Blue Man Group performance art company, as well as their worldwide performance trainer. He’d also appeared more than 2,000 times nationally and internationally as an onstage member of the three-person team.

He retired from the group last year after 29 years.

“I got the call from Beth on Friday, April 19, flew out on Saturday, April 20, and we started rehearsal on Tuesday, April 23,” Jaynes said. “And we open this week. It’s insane. I had to jump in.”

In the play, two playwright-poets in Elizabethan England — the well-established Kit Marlowe the rising newcomer, Will Shakespeare — meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle and flirt with each other.

Some scholars speculate that Marlowe was gay and Shakespeare was bisexual, noting that attitudes about sex during the Elizabethan era were complex and contradictory, and those distinctions were sometimes blurred during that period.

“Liz Duffy Adams was clear that in writing ‘Born with Teeth,’ she did not set out to write a queer play; she set out to write a play about Shakespeare and Marlowe, and the complex social and political world that they were forced to navigate,“ the Broadway World website reported.

Jaynes plays Marlowe and Brady Voss, who was recently onstage in a production of “Metromaniacs” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, is playing young Will Shakespeare.

“The play is a beast, a two-person, 95-minute juggernaut,” Jaynes said. “There’s real love and then there’s love masked in insanity. There’s lust, war and intrigue.”

“Born with Teeth” premiered in 2022 at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas.

“It has taken on a life of its own, playing at most of the major regional theaters,” Craven said, who is directing the local production.

“The fact that Mendocino Theatre Company was able to secure the rights is nothing short of a miracle,” she explained. “Access to ‘Born with Teeth’ for smaller theaters has been closed for months, anticipating a New York debut next year.”

The company had some help from one of its board members, who had worked on an earlier production of the play at the Aurora Theatre in Berkeley, she explained.

For Jaynes, who had been considering a return to live theater, it was impossible to turn down Craven, who once cast him in the lead role of Tom Joad in a Sonoma State University stage production of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”

He considers that the birth of his career as a performer.

“That changed my life,” Jaynes said. “I found myself grounded. It was for real.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243.