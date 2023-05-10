What: Shannon and The Clams, with Shana Cleveland opening

Shana Cleveland’s life has changed a bit. The singer-songwriter, known for her work with the surf rock band La Luz, has moved from Portland to Los Angeles and finally — five years ago — to Grass Valley.

And now she has a child. Her son is 3½ years old.

“I feel like the big challenge now is trying to tour,” she said during a recent phone interview.

She’ll appear later this month, opening for the Oakland indie-garage-punk band Shannon and the Clams, at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma.

“My partner, Will Spott, plays with me in my touring band,” she said.

Her third solo album, “Manzanita,” was written while Cleveland was pregnant and shortly following her son’s birth.

“My son was part of me when I wrote those songs,” she said. “It was such a powerful and special time, and it was interesting to try and capture than on an album.”

Life is a little more hectic now, but she doesn’t mind.

“In general, it has made me a more empathetic person,” she said. “I have not slowed down. This tour is pretty long.”

She also has a tour with the all-woman quartet La Luz coming up. Aside from touring, she continues to record.

“I’m working on another solo record and another La Luz record,” she said.

The singer-songwriter grew up in Michigan and went to school in Chicago, but it wasn’t until she relocated to Seattle in her mid-20s that she started playing in bands.

Cleveland is a visual artist and well as a musician, known for her finger-picking guitar style. For example, in her video for the single “Ghost,” she wears stark white facial makeup and plays pranks on her other self, who is quietly going about her routine day and night.

“I am always drawn to doing something ridiculous,” she said.

At her home in Grass Valley, she finds inspiration in nature.

“Outside in the country, I have loved hearing the noises and having creatures I could see,” she explained.

And as her son grows, she hopes to take him on the road with her.

“I feel like it’s impossible to know what the future holds, but I would love for him to go on tour with me sometime,” Cleveland said.

