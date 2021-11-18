Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after two years

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are no more — romantically speaking.

The "Señorita" duo announced their breakup Wednesday in a pair of matching statements posted to Instagram Stories.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote, punctuating their joint announcement with several heart emojis. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The PDA-loving, Gen Z couple began dating in July 2019, but the former Fifth Harmony singer, 24, and the "Mercy" crooner, 23, had been collaborating musically since 2015, beginning with "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and for years vehemently denied being more than friends.

But when they finally fessed up to the romantic coupling, they made sure fans would never forget it. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the August 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their love song "Señorita," and she spoke candidly about their relationship while promoting her 2019 "Romance" album.

However, they might be best remembered for their "how we really kiss" assault on our occipital lobes — a coordinated response to haters criticizing them for kissing like fish that we still can't unsee.

Cabello and Mendes spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining in Miami, which inspired Mendes' single "Summer of Love." The two also shut down engagement rumors that followed, but did adopt a dog named Tarzan together.