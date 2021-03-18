Marcus Shelby brings long resume to Healdsburg Jazz Festival

Marcus Shelby is all about jazz. He teaches its history, plays bass masterfully, leads his ensembles and band and writes his own compositions.

And last fall, he became artistic director of the celebrated and widely respected Healdsburg Jazz Festival, which was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic but returns in June with a series of outdoor events.

All of that is known, but it isn’t a full summation of his achievements. Shelby, 55, has been a prominent figure in the greater Bay Area arts community for the past couple of decades.

He’s a bit of a movie star, too. In the animated film “Soul,” released for streaming last December, he voiced the character of Ray Gardner, who inspires his musician son, the main character, Joe Gardner.

“I got the call a little over a year ago,” Shelby said of the film role. “I didn’t know anything about the movie, but when I saw the lines, it sounded like something I could have written, so I did the voiceover at Pixar in Emeryville in December 2019.”

Being cast as a musical mentor, even in a cameo voice role, made perfect sense for Shelby, the father of two daughters, ages 11 and 18. He brings his musical knowledge and talent to both audiences and students with equal enthusiasm.

“Marcus is a master musician, and he’s also an amazing educator, deeply interested in the history of jazz,” said Kate Dumbleton, Shelby’s former longtime manager and collaborator and now a professor at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Inspired by Wynton Marsalis

For Shelby, it all began with Wynton Marsalis, musician, composer, bandleader and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Until he discovered his passion for the genre, Shelby’s main pursuit had been basketball.

“I was good at basketball in college, but I wasn’t going to be a pro,” he said.

Then in 1988, at 23, Shelby went to a Wynton Marsalis concert with his father.

“I saw Marsalis in 1988 at the Radisson Inn in Sacramento and then again in 1989 at the Long Beach Jazz Festival. Music wasn’t in my universe, but when I saw Marsalis play, that changed my whole life and everything,” Shelby recalled. “I’m not the only one. Thousands of musicians in my generation came to this music because of him.”

After attending Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on a basketball scholarship and studying electrical engineering, Shelby ultimately concluded something was missing from his life.

“I was not great at engineering. I had a job lined up at research lab in Pasadena but I never went there,” he said.

Music had taken over his life. In Los Angeles, he met Billy Higgins, the legendary jazz drummer, who inspired him further.

“That was when I went and got a bass,” Shelby said. “I got some friends together in college and started a band.”

After winning the Charles Mingus Scholarship, named for the famed jazz composer and musician, in 1991, Shelby studied music at California Institute of the Arts with Higgins and other jazz professionals.

From 1991 to 1996, he recorded and toured with Black/Note, a bop group based in Los Angeles.

“By 1994 my group Black/Note was opening for Marsalis in Europe and we were signed by Columbia Records, and by the same manager as Wynton,” Shelby said.

When Black/Note broke up in 1996, Shelby moved to San Francisco, where he founded the Marcus Shelby Trio and the 16-piece Marcus Shelby Jazz Orchestra.

Making his mark in The City

During his time working and living in San Francisco, Shelby expanded his role in the arts far beyond performance. He has served as an artist and composer in residence at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for the past 18 years. In 2013, Shelby was appointed to the San Francisco Arts Commission.

For the Yerba Buena Garden Festival, Shelby has composed new music that incorporates Black history, including a piece celebrating abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who was born into slavery.

“We have commissioned Marcus over the years to create compositions for us, and some of them have gone to other venues, including SF Jazz,” said Linda Lucero, executive director at the Yerba Buena Garden Festival.

Currently, Shelby is working on a new piece for next year titled “Blues in the City,” which deals with COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and homeless on the streets of San Francisco, Lucero said.

“Marcus is a bandleader, a composer and a teacher,” Lucero added. “He’s really committed. He does so much research. He’s an intellectual who knows so much, but he’s also able to talk someone in juvenile hall who’s 12 or 13 as easily as he does with a playwright on Broadway.”

At the Community Music Center in San Francisco, Shelby teaches weekly tuition-free classes to young musicians.

“One of things of the things I appreciate is the quality of music he brings in for the kids to play,” said center director Sylvia Sherman. “He has them play the greats. There is no dumbed-down, middle-school music.”

Heading up the Healdsburg Jazz Fest

Since 2012, Shelby has led the Healdsburg Jazz Festival’s annual Black History Month program each February for students in grades three through six. For the future, he wants the festival’s educational efforts to reach even further.

Shelby has brought his big band to the festival four times over its 21-year history and has joined in performances by other acts there. He has served as music director and conductor of the 100-voice Healdsburg Freedom Jazz Choir and Youth Choir and Ensemble at the festival for the past nine years.

The bassist, composer and bandleader has vowed he will continue the tradition of hosting top jazz musicians that was established by the festival’s founder, Jessica Felix. The lingering pandemic still causes some uncertainty, even as the community begins to emerge from the past year’s shutdown, he said.

“We do have some confirmed venues and artists, and many on hold, and also contingency plans for online programming, but it won't be until mid-April ’til we have an understanding of what the City of Healdsburg will allow us to do capacity-wise,” Shelby said of this year’s jazz festival. “All of our venues are currently outdoors.”

For future updates, go to healdsburgjazz.org.

Those who know Shelby believe the multitalented jazz crusader will bring great vitality to Healdsburg’s venerable festival.

“It’s great to have a festival artistic director who is also a musician. It doesn’t happen very often,,” Dumbleton said. “He brings a massive network with him to the job. He is so deeply rooted in the Bay Area.”

