Sia reportedly ties the knot with boyfriend Dan Bernard in Italian wedding

Sia has made room in her elastic heart for married life.

The hit-maker, known for songs "Chandelier" and "Titanium," reportedly married boyfriend Dan Bernard in a quiet ceremony over the weekend. The Australian singer, whose real name is Sia Furler, exchanged vows and rings with Bernard during an intimate wedding in Portofino, Italy, People reported.

According to photos shared Tuesday by the magazine, Sia, 47, traded in her signature platinum-blond wig for a slicked-back bun and a veil. She wore a dusty-pink lace mermaid gown with buttons along the chest and sleeves.

Instead of the traditional tuxedo, the groom sported a baby-blue suit. People reported that the ceremony was attended by just six people, including the newlyweds.

If the locale looks familiar, it's because Sia held her nuptials at Dolce & Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said their "I do's" in May 2022.

News of the Grammy-nominated singer's wedding may come as a surprise, considering she keeps much of her romantic life off social media. She has shared a photo of Bernard to Instagram only once, in October 2022.

The "Cheap Thrills" musician previously was married to entrepreneur Erik Anders. They wed in Palm Springs, California, in 2014, then separated in 2016.

Sia rose to fame in 2011 with DJ David Guetta's "Titanium," which featured her vocals. She also lent her talents to Rihanna's "Diamonds." In 2015, she released the album "1000 Forms of Fear, " which included hits "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart."

The singer is known for her vocals, that platinum-blond wig and her collaborations with "Dance Moms" alum Maddie Ziegler, including her controversial feature directorial debut, "Music."

In 2020, Sia faced backlash for the film, which featured Ziegler, who is not autistic, as a nonverbal autistic teen. Twitter users criticized the singer for not casting an actor with autism for Ziegler's part.

In a since-deleted tweet, Sia addressed the criticism, noting she had "never referred to [the character Music] as disabled."

"Special abilities is what I've always said, and casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community," she said.

"Music" went on to score two Golden Globe nominations.

Â©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.