‘Sideways: The Musical’ concert comes to Wine Country

Safety precautions: Proof of full vaccination within at least 14 days of the show or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of attendance is required.

Admission: $50 general admission, exclusively for American Express Card Members. American Express ticket packages include wine tastings at Buena Vista Winery and Raymond Vineyards, pre- and post-concert receptions, a VIP lounge, prime seating at the concert and more, ranging in price from $165 to $551. Package prices include taxes and fees.

What: A Concert of Songs from “Sideways: The Musical”

More than two decades ago, writer Rex Pickett went on a rather rowdy wine-tasting spree with a buddy in the Santa Ynez Valley that ultimately changed his life.

You can get a taste of that history when Pickett acts as master of ceremonies for “A Concert of Songs from ‘Sideways: The Musical,’” Sept. 11-12 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.

The concert, open only to American Express cardholders, will feature 10 songs from an as-yet-unproduced stage musical that has previously been a novel, a best picture Oscar nominee and a stage play, all stemming from Pickett’s original story.

Sound a little complicated? Let’s start at the beginning.

In 1998, Pickett wrote a novel titled “Sideways,” based on his Santa Ynez Valley adventure. It languished unpublished until it was picked up for a movie under the same title, which won director Alexander Payne an Academy Award (with Jim Taylor) for best adapted screenplay in 2005. The novel finally was published in 2003.

“Imagine: You’ve written a novel that nobody wants to publish, and suddenly you’re on location for the film version,” Pickett said.

In the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2004, Miles Raymond is an unsuccessful writer, a wine aficionado and a divorced and depressed middle-aged English teacher living in San Diego. He takes Jack Cole, his actor friend and former college roommate, on a road trip through the Santa Ynez Valley wine country.

“The movie is a very faithful adaptation of my book,” Pickett recalled. “No one knew this film was going to be big in the wine world.”

The movie is beloved by wine aficionados. A large and lively crowd cheered it on during Oscar night in 2005 at the Sonoma Mission Inn. “I think ‘Sideways’ makes wine and the wine business much more accessible,” one winery owner said at the time.

The film was nominated for Academy Awards for best picture, best director, best supporting actor for Thomas Haden Church and best supporting actress for Virginia Madsen. “Million Dollar Baby” won best picture that year, but “Sideways” won the hearts of wine lovers.

Pickett was relieved and grateful that the film version remained faithful to the book.

“In other hands, the movie would have been about two guys doing Jell-O shots in Cabo San Lucas,” he said.

Next, Pickett turned the story into a stage play, produced first at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica 2012, and then on a larger scale the following year at the La Jolla Playhouse.

The logical next step was a musical version, and Pickett wrote 18 songs for it. In October 2019, The Hollywood Reporter announced the selection of three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall to direct and choreograph the show.

Then the coronavirus pandemic intervened, prompting the closure of theaters everywhere, and the show still has not had its debut.

“We continued to work on it,” Pickett said. “Then I thought we could do a concert of songs from the show. I knew ‘Sideways’ was still big in Wine Country.”

Soon the idea had found a presenter, American Express, and a venue, the Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.

“American Express came on board with class, marketing weight and power,” Pickett said.

To Jean-Charles Boisset, owner of Buena Vista Winery, it made sense to present the newest version of a story beloved by the wine world at California’s oldest premium winery, founded in 1857.

“I enjoyed the movie version a lot, and it did a lot for the wine industry,” Boisset said. “I love how it brings people into the world of wine.”

To Boisset, presenting the “Sideways” concerts is a logical extension of the winery’s commitment to the arts.

The shows at Buena Vista will feature four performers with Broadway and national touring company experience: Devin Archer (“Miss Saigon”), Audrey Cardwell (“Falsettos,” “Bright Star”), Nicholas Edwards (“Frozen,” “Last 5 Years”) and Emily Goglia (“Grease, Live!”, “Stages”).

They will perform 10 of the songs from the musical, set to original music by Anthony Leigh Adams.

“We are hoping for an exciting time, because these are wonderfully written songs,” said John Campbell, producer of the concerts.

Pickett will act as master of ceremonies for the evening, sharing stories from the long saga of his “Sideways” adventures.

“A lot of people know the movie, but the songs will need some context,” Pickett said. “I am still trying to decide how irreverent I want to be.”

