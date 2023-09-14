Signed, sealed copy of Eminem's debut album sells for more than $60K at auction

A signed, factory sealed first-pressing copy of Eminem's 1996 debut album "Infinite" sold at auction for $62,400 on Wednesday.

The auction closed more than a month's worth of bidding through Goldin Auctions, the high-profile collectibles marketplace.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale benefits the Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem's charity, which helps youth in Detroit and the surrounding communities.

The auction opened in early August and started at $25,000. Bidding held steady at $43,000 through Wednesday, when a series of bids pushed it to its closing price in the auction's final minutes.

"Infinite" had a small initial vinyl run of 500 copies, according to language tied to the auction. Of those 500, 250 were issued to press and radio, and 250 were made available to the general public.

The copy sold through Goldin was sourced from Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg. The record was classified in "excellent" condition by Audio Media Grading, a Florida-based music authentication and grading firm, which graded the record an 8 out of 10.

Today, "Infinite" is out of print, and only its title track is available on streaming services. The album was released through Web Entertainment and was executive produced by Mark and Jeff Bass, the Bass Brothers.

Eminem, 50, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

