Singer Kevin Morby to play Sonoma winery

For a young man, Kevin Morby sings quite often about death.

His new album, “This Is a Photograph,” released last May, ranges from the title track about his father’s apparent brush with death to a paean to star-crossed musician Jeff Buckley.

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Morby, 34, has been likened to Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and the Velvet Underground’s Lou Reed. And while his influences range from Bob Dylan to Townes Van Zandt, Morby’s sound and sensibility are unique.

He’ll play at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma on Wednesday.

The most heartfelt song on the new album may be “A Coat of Butterflies,” about Buckley, who was known for his cover of the Leonard Cohen anthem “Hallelujah.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YpbyMF0ktxk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“This Is a Photograph” tells varied stories based in Memphis, Tennessee. Buckley’s death there in 1997, after he waded fully clothed into the Mississippi River, is one of its most tragic tales.

“I think he was following a breadcrumb trail back to some American roots, trying to get close to some kernel of what makes America America and what makes rock ’n’ roll rock ’n’ roll,” Morby said in a phone interview in mid-September.

“In trying to get close to that, trying to discover that, he tragically passed away,” Morby added. “I just find his story so, so sad.”

That melancholy comes across in Morby’s music, yet his songs are also uplifting, in part because of his poetic lyrics.

“There’s a lighthouse on the water, throwing light back at the shore. / I heard you died trying to swim towards it, now you’re living on the river’s floor,” Morby sings in “A Coat of Butterflies.”

Window to the past

The album was mostly written during the early days of the pandemic — the title cut grew out of his father’s health scare.

“He passed out at a family dinner” and was rushed to the hospital, Morby recalled.

Fortunately, his father recovered. The night he was released from the hospital, Morby’s mother pulled out a box of old photos. The incident and photos made Morby realize he’s “not a kid anymore” and that he’s going to have to take care of his parents after they’d taken care of him for much of his life.

He saw images of his father as a young man, about the age Morby is today, which led him to write the song, “This Is a Photograph.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hmxrnAouciM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Morby’s lyrics have a literary sensibility — his writing is evocative, often haunting.

“This is a photograph, a window to the past,” he sings. “Of your father on the front lawn, with no shirt on, ready to take the world on, beneath the West Texas sun.”

The music magazine Pitchfork calls the new album Morby’s “Memphis vision quest ... full of heart and wild touches, broad in emotional scope but pierced with thematic chutes and ladders.”

Asked about his focus on death, Morby said with a laugh: “Sometimes I find myself singing my songs, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God, this one’s about death, that one’s about death. Jesus Christ, what’s wrong with me?’”

But there are reasons: When Morby was just 20, he lost one of his closest friends.

He wrote the song “Jamie” for him, which ends with the plaintive line, “I wish my friend was still alive.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rh9Qc_SoHL0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I found it very therapeutic to talk about (death),” he said. “If I looked away from it, it would seem very scary. But if I was looking at it, it would seem less scary. It’s just my way of dealing with the fact that we all will eventually die.”

Paying homage

Morby’s debut album, “Harlem River,” came out in 2013 after he’d moved from the Midwest to New York.

Like Morby’s other albums, it deeply reflects the place he occupied at the time.

“My environment is always going to play a big role in inspiring whatever I’m doing,” he said, “whether I love or hate a place.”

Often when moving to a new city, you find reality differs from your expectations, he said. But New York came close to how he’d imagined it.

Compared to other places he’s lived, such as Los Angeles, New York “was the closest to what I thought it would be like. ... It lived up to that hype.”

On “Harlem River,” Morby sounds like he’s channeling the late Lou Reed. This is his homage to the leader of the Velvet Underground, he said.

“When I was younger, I would sort of mimic how someone sounded or played,” Morby said.

He knew some listeners would find it “derivative,” but noted it’s “possible that there’s someone listening to my music who’s never even heard of Lou Reed.”

That person could hear Morby’s music compared to Reed’s songs, he said, and “that’s going to put them on to Lou Reed. That’s the beauty of paying homage to people who came before.”

Another song on “Harlem River” — titled “1234” — is a tribute to the Ramones.

From the opening fast-paced power chords and vocals, it sounds like a Ramones song; then Morby repeatedly calls out the band’s members in the chorus: “Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee, Tommy.”

Connecting with fans

When the pandemic hit, Morby stayed connected to his fans through social media channels such as Instagram Live.

A friend commented that he was “working all the time,” but Morby said, “I didn’t interpret a lot of that as work, because I was just doing what I could do to play music.”

He’s a natural on screen, peering directly into the camera so viewers feel he’s looking right at them.

Because he “sort of grew up with the internet. I’ve always had some sort of ease with it. It comes naturally,” he said.

“I’ve liked the connection that it provides, this way to connect with strangers. I like the reach of that.”

Morby’s girlfriend, Katie Crutchfield, is also a musician. Her stage name is Waxahatchee, and she’ll be performing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco on Oct. 1 and at Gundlach Bundschu on Oct. 24.

Morby said he and Crutchfield play their music for each other first, seeking feedback, before releasing it to the world.

Though Morby often turns his lens towards mournful subjects, he can be lighthearted.

At the end of the interview, asked what questions he would have asked himself, he said with a laugh,

“How did I get so strong? And so handsome?

“The answer is, I don’t know. I was born this way.”

Michael Shapiro is author of the interview collection, “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.