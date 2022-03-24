Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz to play Mystic in Petaluma

At age 30, singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz already has won four Grammy Awards, and an additional five nominations.

What does she do after that? She just wants to get even better.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve still tried to tell personal stories, but without them all being my own personal stories,” she said. “I’m trying to convey the human experience in my songs.”

The Nashville-based performer estimates she has written 100 songs in her lifetime, and she’ll bring the best of them to her performance April 2 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma.

Aside from a couple of small tours last fall and a few isolated gigs, Jarosz has been off the road for most of the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her new tour, which includes a couple dozen dates, started in mid-March in Colorado and ends in late April in Texas, where she grew up.

“I’m pretty focused on touring for the time being,” she said. “This feels like a fresh start. Maybe later in the year, I’ll start work on a new album.”

Jarosz released her sixth album, “Blue Heron Suite,” last year. She has won Grammys for the album “Undercurrent” and for her performance of the song “House of Mercy” in 2017, for the song “Call My Name” with the band I’m With Her in 2019 and for the album “World on the Ground” in 2021.

One of the casualties of the pandemic was the public radio show “Live from Here” with Chris Thile, the successor to Garrison Keillor’s long-running “Prairie Home Companion.” Jarosz was once a regular on “Live from Here,” which was canceled in 2020.

“I loved being part of that show,” Jarosz said. “That’s definitely a big loss for live radio.”

One of the singer’s other collaborations, the trio I’m With Her, is on hiatus for now. But Jarosz vows it will return.

The group, which also includes Sara Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan, released its first album in early 2018 and appeared live at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts a couple months later.

“We toured heavily as that band for all of 2018 and 2019. We’re absolutely excited to make more music together,” Jarosz said of the trio. “We are all set to tour after we attend to our own projects.”

The COVID-19 crisis hit the music business hard, as it did all human activity around the world, but the singer remains hopeful.

“This does have the feeling of coming out of a cocoon,” she said, “and I know it’s not unique to me.”

Staff Writer Dan Taylor