Singer-songwriter Steve Gunn brings new music to Sonoma

Health and safety: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test taken up to 48 hours before the event is required. Documentation will be checked upon entry. Face coverings are mandatory in all indoor spaces unless eating or drinking.

The year 2019 was a busy one for Brooklyn-based folk-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Steve Gunn. He had just put out a new album and toured for months to promote it.

“I’d never traveled so much, and I realized how much I needed to take a break,” Gunn said. “It was almost like I didn’t know how to stop moving.”

Then the coronavirus pandemic stopped everything, with live music venues shut down.

“It was almost a relief, although it took me awhile to realize that,” he said.

Once he was off the road, Gunn took time to rest and reflect and ultimately wrote 11 original songs for his sixth solo album, “Other You,” which was released in August.

And now he’s the road again, with a stop planned Wednesday, April 6, at the historic Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. His appearance there will be his first, although he has played other North Bay venues.

“I have never performed at that theater, but I’ve heard about it,” he said. “I look forward to playing there.”

Gunn is traveling without a band this time, but Los Angeles guitarist and composer Jeff Parker, who worked on Gunn’s latest album, is also on the program for the Sebastiani show.

“We each do a solo set and then we collaborate,” Gunn said. “He’s one of my favorites. He plays all kinds of music.”

Gunn said he found working on his new album, “Other You,” with producer Rob Schnapf a refreshing experience after his exhausting tour schedule in 2019.

“It was a chance to do something new,” Gunn said. “I wanted it to sound different.”

For the new album, recorded during two visits to Los Angeles in late 2020 and early 2021, Gunn experimented with piano and classical guitar. Combined with his newfound freedom from touring and his collaboration with Schnapf, Parker and others, that led to a burst of creativity.

“It opened up different ways of writing. I was looser. I was inspired. I was able to go deeper within myself as a writer. It was a deeply reflective time. All of the songs are about that,” he said.

“I originally came to songwriting in an interesting way. I was immersed in my own guitar work,” said Gunn, who has teamed up as a guitarist with other artists on numerous albums, beyond his solo work. “I got started writing songs because I was interested in poetry.”

During his last tour in 2019, which included a stop at the HopMonk Tavern in Novato, Gunn featured songs from his previous album, “The Unseen In Between,” which had just come out.

Rolling Stone at the time called “The Unseen” an “excellent new album of folk-rock reflections and starburst-vivid electric jams,” and Gunn “rock’s best-kept secret.”

Perhaps the most powerful song from the album was “Stonehurst Cowboy,” based on the time he spent with his ailing father, who grew up poor in Philadelphia during the ’60s and died in 2016 at age 67.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9B2LQ4UP8DQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“All of the stuff I’ve done in the past is still there,” Gunn said. “I certainly have thoughts about my father. I also accept how everything is coming together now.”

Refreshed as Gunn was by his break from touring, he’s anxious to play for live audiences again.

“I need to play,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting out there. I need that charge of excitement from the crowd.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.