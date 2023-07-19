Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Green Music Center’s 2023—24 season, featuring Wynton Marsalis, Renée Fleming and many more.

For information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

The lineup:

Sept. 29 — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. The 15-member ensemble's repertoire ranges from rare historic compositions to newly commissioned works, including music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Thelonious Monk. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $55-$140.

Oct. 12 — Migguel Anggelo's LatinXoxo combines theater, queer comedy, physical movement and sumptuous song selections. LatinXoxo spans decades of pop hits, Migguel's original compositions and the music of the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Loft. $30-$50.

Oct. 13 — The Kyshona Vocal Trio roots, rock, rhythm and blues and folk with powerful lyrics. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Loft. $30-$50.

Oct. 20 — The Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, founded in the 1970s and led by Carlos Miguel Prieto, features eclectic programming and collaborations with renowned soloists and composers. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Oct. 21 — Jessica Vosk, "California Dreamin'," features the Broadway singer ("Wicked," "Fiddler on the Roof") in a salute to the California songwriters of the 1960s and '70s such as Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Oct. 22 — Canadian-born violinist Lara St. John's "She/Her/Hers" project features 17 original solo violin compositions written by 12 composers including Laurie Anderson, Valerie Coleman, Gabriela Lena Frank, Jessica Meyer, Jessie Montgomery and Milica Paranosic. 3 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75

Oct. 27 — Grammy Award-winning, innovative Chicano music ensemble Quetzal. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

Nov. 11 — Sonoma Guitar Series with guitarist Meng Su, teacher at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and artist-in-residence for the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall. $20-$30.

Nov. 16 — Disney Pixar's "'Coco' In Concert on Tour" features the complete film projected on a screen above the stage with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed by a 20-member ensemble of Latino musicians. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Nov. 18 — "American Railroad" is the newest creation by the Silkroad Ensemble and its artistic director, Rhiannon Giddens. The project covers the music of African Americans, Chinese, Indigenous people, Irish people and other immigrant communities who worked to create the U.S. Transcontinental Railroad and connecting railways in North America. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $55-$140.

Dec. 8 — The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performs Bach's six Brandenburg Concertos. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $45-$105.

Dec. 9 — "Christmas Time is Here" presents Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves performing holiday favorites. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Dec. 16 — The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus "Holiday Spectacular 2023" features favorite holiday classics and new surprises. 5 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$110.

Jan. 11 — Soprano Renée Fleming, winner of four Grammy Awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $65-$175.

Feb. 1 — "The Rebirth Apsara," created and choreographed by Charya Burt of Windsor, with a commissioned score by Chinary Ung and coproduced by New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble. The full-length dance/theatre work investigates how Cambodian arts have embodied the essence of Cambodian culture. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

Feb. 4 — Polish American soprano Magdalena Kuźma of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where her roles include Giannetta in Donizetti's "L'elisir d'amore." 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall. $30-$40.

Feb. 8 — Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra aim to promote a greater appreciation for jazz and its New Orleans traditions. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Feb. 20 — Guest speaker Julián Castro, former Democratic candidate for President, served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017 and mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014. Today he's on the board of directors of the LBJ Foundation and is a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25 general admission.

Feb. 22 — "This Land is Our Land," featuring Martha Redbone and the American Patchwork Quartet, features folk, blues and gospel celebrating Redbone's Cherokee/Choctaw and African American heritage. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Feb. 29 — The 11-member a cappella vocal ensemble Voctave presents "The Corner of Broadway & Main Street," featuring favorite songs from the Disney screen and the Broadway stage. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.