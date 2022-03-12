Six days at sea with 1,200 Outlaw Country fans, two years into a pandemic

SOMEWHERE IN THE CARIBBEAN — It's just past 4 on a Friday in February when Carlee Thomas takes to the pool deck stage to lead the opening toast of the Outlaw Country Cruise. Steve Earle is playing the first set, branded the “Sail Away,” but the Norwegian Pearl won't be leaving port for two more hours. Carlene Carter's flight to Miami is late; the ship is standing by so the singer can hop on.

“Thank you for being here!” screams Thomas, who serves as “senior warrior” for Sixthman, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line and presents everything from wrestling to music festivals on the company's fleet. “Thank you all for sticking with us.”

Servers circulate plastic shot glasses containing a pinkish substance.

“It looks like they're bringing us our psych meds,” says David Mansfield, the multi-instrumentalist who played in Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue.

After the toast, Earle takes the stage with the Dukes, his band, and kicks into a grinding version of his anthem, “Feel Alright.”

On paper, this might not seem like the golden ticket. Take 1,200 country fans weary from two-plus years of pandemic and put them on a six-day cruise with a buffet, a booze package and masking rules that just aren't going to be enforced. And do this when the surge of omicron might be subsiding but has not disappeared.

Some are clearly leery. After five straight sellouts, Outlaw Country Cruise 6 is only about 60% full. Even those aboard have doubts.

Singer Laura Cantrell, who is married to SiriusXM satellite Outlaw Country programmer Jeremy Tepper, says that she was expecting a “s--- show, and that 20% of the bands at least would have band members that didn't get on board.” Then she arrived at the Port of Miami that Friday. Whether you were Emmylou Harris or a first-time cruiser in a room without a porthole, you had to show a vaccine card and take a coronavirus test. And if you tested positive — as did Waco Brothers mandolinist Tracey Dear — you were shuttled off to a cheap hotel and not allowed to sail. In the holding room, waiting like everyone else for the results, Cantrell began to feel better about the Pearl.

“Maybe we're emerging from whatever the latest wave was,” she says, a few days into the cruise. “Between vaccines and good practices, maybe we can move forward. I mean, I'm still not totally sure.”

Producer Eric “Roscoe” Ambel and singer Sarah Borges on the cruise. Borges wrote a song, "You Got Me On the Boat," dedicated to fans who mobilized to get her added to the bill. (Will Byington)

The pandemic has been a slog for everyone, but it's been particularly brutal on the two industries represented on the boat. In the early days, cruises teeming with infected passengers were kept at sea, which was miserable for the passengers and a public-relations nightmare. Then the industry shut down.

Norwegian Cruise Line started back last July, and in the fall Sixthman returned with events, including cruises with KISS, Melissa Etheridge and Joe Bonamassa. Outlaw Country, originally set for February 2021 and co-organized by SiriusXM's Tepper, had been postponed to this year. With omicron surging, Norwegian offered ticket-buyers a chance to bump their cabins to a future festival, including 2023's “Outlaw Country Cruise” or “Outlaw Country West!,” which will sail from Los Angeles in November. Hundreds took up that offer. A few weeks ago, Tepper found himself texting friends and musicians with offers of free cabins. (A berth can cost anywhere from $1,580 to $5,300 — excluding a drink package.) That's how Josh Kantor, a talented musician who is the organist for the Boston Red Sox but also plays with Wilco and other bands, ended up hauling his accordion onto the Pearl. During the cruise, he sat in with multiple acts, from Cantrell to the punkier Waco Brothers.

As hard as the pandemic's been on the cruise industry, it's been just as brutal on musicians. The ship's headliners — Lucinda Williams, Earle and Harris — have been able to play gigs while maintaining a safe, social distance from crowds. Others have been more desperate.

Linda Gail Lewis, 74, the younger sister of Jerry Lee, says there were times she couldn't make the $549-a-month payment on her Nissan Altima.

“It financially ruined me,” says Lewis, on her first Outlaw cruise. “I had four tours in Sweden that were canceled. I lost so much money and I had no money. I get little piddling gigs around Texas. You can't make huge money playing locally because everybody wants to. And of course, Texas is wide open. And as scared as I was of that virus, I went out and did gigs before I could get the vaccine.”