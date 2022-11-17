For hip-hop artist Vocab Slick, a Sonoma County native who grew up in Rohnert Park and has lived in Santa Rosa for the past 10 years, the road always leads back home.

“There has been a lack of venues locally and a lack of opportunity,” the 40-year-old rapper said. “I can only do so much relying on other people.”

So with two other Bay Area artists, he created the independent Slap Frost Tour.

“We carved out our own lane,” he said. “We wanted to spread the word. I had done some touring before, but not on this scale.”

The seventh annual Slap Frost Tour opened Nov. 4 in Pomona, and since then it has played a dozen other cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver and San Francisco.

“We jokingly call it Slap Frost because it’s a play on Jack Frost. We generally go out in the late fall,” Vocab Slick explained. “If you go to our website (slapfrost.com), you’ll see the fictional elf character we invented.”

Founded by Vocab Slick, Z-Man of San Francisco and DJ True Justice of Richmond, the tour has roamed the West and beyond. It has expanded with a summer vacation cross-country “Slack Frost” tour. Their January-to-March tour went all over the U.S. in early 2020.

“COVID was right behind us every step of the way,” Vocab Slick said. “We were in Wyoming when everything shut down.”

This fall’s tour ends with a show Sunday at Whiskey Tip in Santa Rosa with all three founders performing, as well as Foreign Legion, Moon Magic the Hip Hop Witch, Simone Mosley and Outsiders Syndicate, with host Nord1kone (pronounced “Nordic One”).

Even now that hip-hop is firmly established as a predominantly popular music genre, interpretations vary.

“You could put my style in the box of independent hip-hop,” Vocab Slick said. “It’s been called conservative rap at times because I’m talking about being clean and sober, and other positive things. I’ve been clean and sober for 20 years.”

As he struggled to break free of addiction, he came to view his love of music as a road to recovery.

“The reason I started to do music professionally was I needed a therapeutic outlet,” he said. “I’ve loved hip-hop since I was 10. I came to see it as a profession.”

Even as the Slap Frost tours range farther and farther, Vocab Slick continues to strive for a stronger and more varied music scene at home.

“I love to tell people that there is hip-hop music alive and well in Sonoma County,” he said.

“I think there’s a renaissance. Hip-hop is becoming more normal here,” he added. “Some people don’t think it’s possible to have a positive atmosphere. It’s important to have shows where people feel safe. I want to be able to change the narrative locally. It’s important for people to get out there and support local artists.”

