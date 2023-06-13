For anyone familiar with the “Peanuts” strip, it should be no surprise that Charlie Brown’s multitalented wonder beagle Snoopy has been to outer space and back.

A Snoopy plush doll was aboard NASA’s Artemis I rocket when it launched in mid-November from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was more than just a passenger. It served zero-gravity indicator.

Freshly returned from his lunar adventures, Snoopy is now at home at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, where the doll will be exhibited as part of the “Snoopy in Orbit,” opening July 13, alongside other never-before-exhibited space-flown Peanuts artifacts.

The museum shared photos of the doll’s arrival on social media Friday.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 14. With the help of Peanuts Worldwide in New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and television shows, the Snoopy doll now will find its permanent landing place in the Schulz Museum's permanent collections of over 40,000 objects. ⁠

Charles Schulz, who moved to Sonoma County in 1958, died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted in 1950 and garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide and in the 1960s spawned television specials, books and a Broadway show. At its height, the “Peanuts” strip ran in as many as 2,800 newspapers, and reprints still run in about 2,000 papers, including The Press Democrat.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.