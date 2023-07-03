Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth, free for children age 3 and younger

What: “ 3-2-1! Snoopy & The Schulz Museum In Orbit,” a panel discussion followed by a book signing, with former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino; Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program; and Melissa Menta, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide.

Admission: $12 for adults; $8 for age 62 and older with ID; $5 for age 4 to 18 and students with ID; free for age 3 and younger; $1 off admission for military.

When: July 13 through Jan. 14, 2024; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. weekends. Open daily through Labor Day, then closed Tuesdays.

Charlie Brown’s dog, Snoopy, from the comic strip “Peanuts” has proven over the decades that he is multi-talented. He has been an ice skater, baseball player, puppeteer, writer and, of course, a World War I flying ace.

The beagle of all trades also has a long history as an astronaut, which will be celebrated in the new exhibit “Snoopy in Orbit,” opening July 13 at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa.

The showpiece of the exhibit of some dozen items will be a Snoopy plush doll in an astronaut suit, recently returned from a trip aboard the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis I rocket after it launched in mid-November from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Snoopy was more than just a passenger.

Artemis I was the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration of the moon and Mars. The doll served as a zero-gravity indicator on the uncrewed mission, which means that when it started to float, the craft had reached zero gravity.

“That means it has crossed over into space,” said Benjamin Clark, curator at the Schulz museum. “With no one on board to tell them that back on Earth, it’s good to have visual confirmation.”

For Melissa Menta, senior vice president for marketing and communications for Peanuts Worldwide in New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and television shows, Snoopy’s latest space trek was a personal experience.

“I’m proud of dropping off and picking up Snoopy at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” Menta said. “I flew down and delivered him by hand. This was special to me because I took the elevator up to the top of the rocket to hand off the Snoopy doll. After Artemis I returned, I brought the doll back from Florida and kept it my closet in New York for a few weeks.”

Now the latest space-traveling Snoopy is part of the permanent collection at the Schulz museum, among its more than 40,000 objects.

‘Peanuts’ and NASA

The Artemis I adventure is only Snoopy’s latest foray into space.

“This exhibit spans from the ’60s to the present. It’s pretty amazing we have so many space-flown artifacts at the museum,” Clark said.

“Peanuts” and NASA have had a long relationship that began when NASA first contacted Charles Schulz in 1968 with the idea for the “Snoopy, the Astronaut” program.

Schulz, who moved to Sonoma County in 1958, died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted in 1950 and garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide. In the 1960s, it spawned television specials, books and a Broadway show. At its height, the “Peanuts” strip ran in as many as 2,800 newspapers. Reprints still run in about 2,000 papers, including The Press Democrat.

The nation’s moon-landing program suffered a shocking setback on Jan. 27, 1967, with the deaths of Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil Ivan “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee in a flash fire aboard their spacecraft during a ground test on the launch pad.

Following that tragedy, NASA created a program to improve flight safety. Eventually Snoopy became the symbol of safety for NASA-crewed flight operations.

“After the Apollo 1 astronauts died, NASA wanted to make going into space seem accessible,” Menta said.

The Silver Snoopy Award recognizes outstanding performance contributing to flight safety and mission success. Every recipient receives a sterling silver Snoopy lapel pin which has flown in space, and a signed certificate from the astronaut giving the award. More than 15,000 NASA employees and contractors have been awarded Silver Snoopy pins since 1968.

The Apollo 10 mission in May 1969 was the fourth human spaceflight in the United States’ Apollo program and the second to orbit the moon. The mission’s call signs were the names of the “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown for the Command and Service Module and Snoopy for the Apollo Lunar Module. They became Apollo 10’s semi-official mascots.

Snoopy in space

Snoopy is a character interwoven through NASA’s history.

As a child, former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino received a Snoopy astronaut toy from his older brother, Joe.

Massimino dreamed of going into space, and his dream came true in 2002, aboard STS-109, a Columbia shuttle-based mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope. On a similar mission in 2009, on STS-125, Massamino brought Snoopy along aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

Massimino is loaning his Snoopy doll to the Schulz museum’s “Snoopy in Orbit” exhibition and will participate in a panel discussion and book signing at the museum on Aug. 5.

In 2019, Snoopy went to space again. Expedition 61 crewmates Jessica Meir and Christina Koch of NASA revealed an Astronaut Snoopy doll on the International Space Station during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The video of that appearance, shown as part of NBC’s television coverage of the parade, is part of the Schulz museum exhibit.

The two women also made the first-ever all-female spacewalk during that mission.

On April 7 this year, Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, was recognized with NASA’s Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for “extending Charles M. Schulz’s vision and inspiring millions of people to engage with NASA’s Artemis I mission through the Snoopy character.”

“Everybody aspires to be Snoopy because his imagination runs wild and he can do anything,” Menta said.

Since Snoopy can imagine himself doing anything, it’s only natural that he has become an astronaut, at least symbolically.

“In many ways, I think Snoopy represents our dreams of what we could,” said Clark at the Schulz museum. “Space exploration, even before it became realistic, (is) certainly symbolic of that kind of dream.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.