Solo stage show brings advice columnist Ann Landers to life at Cinnabar Theater

Traditionally, no actor likes to play to an empty house, but Laura Jorgensen relishes the challenge.

Last week, she played Esther Pauline “Eppie” Lederer, better known as print media superstar advice columnist Ann Landers, in the one-woman show “The Lady With All the Answers.” Yet there was no one in the seats.

Jorgensen was alone onstage, except for a camera crew of three operating from a safe social distance, at the Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma. The theater has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There she was, in full costume on a lavishly decorated set, playing to cameras instead of an audience. The recorded performance will be available for streaming online Sept. 18 through Oct. 4. Tickets start at $20 at showtix4u.com/event-details/39309

“This is new to me, other than Zooming with my family,” she said. “This is a full production, with a set and costuming. The only difference is there’s no live audience. It’s weird. The play was written for a live audience, and the character talks to the audience.

“There are a lot of funny lines, but there was no audience to laugh at them. A performer gets a lot of energy from a live audience,” she added. “This was more like the movies.”

For the show’s director, Michael Fontaine, a one-woman show was the logical choice for Cinnabar’s first play during the virus shutdown.

“It’s very like any other show, except it was deliberately chosen to have as few personnel as possible involved, with social distancing and everyone wearing masks in rehearsal,” he said.

“It can be unsettling not getting laughs where you’re expecting them,” Fontaine said. “But we did have the luxury of being able to say ‘Cut!’ and start over if something went cuckoo.”

Cinnabar deliberately chose to produce a filmed performance presented as it would be live onstage, instead of presenting the play on a video conferencing service like other companies have done.

“You can’t really have a full theatrical production on a Zoom meeting,” Fontaine said. “We’re creating a rich theater experience.”

For Diane Dragone, executive director of the Cinnabar Theater, the production is an important comeback for the company.

“When we shut down in March, we had to cancel two of our professional shows and two of our Cinnabar Young Repertory shows,” Dragone said. “We want to stay alive.”

Social distancing for a live audience seemed impractical for the company’s theater, a converted school house dating back to 1908 where the late opera singer and director Marvin Klebe established the Cinnabar Theater in 1972.

“With social distancing, you’ve got to have a football field,” Dragone said. “We didn’t have the space. We couldn’t even bring a cast together. Then we thought if we could go with a one-person show, that would be safer.”

The executive director knew the Ann Landers name would be recognizable to an older audience, even if younger viewers hadn’t heard of her. The show’s appeal comes from its lively content, with the columnist addressing issues that range from sexual bondage to homosexuality to how to properly hang toilet paper, Dragone said.

Ann Landers was a pen name created by Chicago Sun-Times advice columnist Ruth Crowley in 1943 and later taken over by Lederer. For 56 years, the “Ask Ann Landers” syndicated advice column was a regular feature in more than 1,000 newspapers across North America. Lederer died in June 2002.

Written by David Rambo, the play is set in 1975 as Lederer, separated from her husband of 36 years, is struggling to write a column in her apartment. As she works, she flips through old clippings and shares them with the audience.

In the show, Lederer also takes phone calls from daughter Margo, her estranged husband, Jules, and her twin sister Pauline “PoPo” Phillips, who wrote a similar, competing column, “Dear Abby,” using the pseudonym Abigail Van Buren. Phillips’ daughter Jeanne Phillips continues to write the Dear Abby column today.

While “The Lady With All the Answers” is Cinnabar’s first professional theatrical production since the virus shut down large public gatherings, the company hasn’t been idle.

The company conducted small socially distanced youth camps in July and launched its first-ever virtual production, the free 30-minute CinnaTriv Theater Game Show, in August. For more information: cinnabartheater.org

