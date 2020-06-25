Reopening dates for some Sonoma County arts venues, movie theaters

After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local arts venues and movie theaters are finally beginning to open back up.

Here are some of the reopening dates:

The Arts Guild of Sonoma Gallery, Sonoma. Reopened June 15. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. artsguildofsonoma.org, 707- 996-3115

Boulevard 14 Cinema, Petaluma. Reopening July 10. cinemawest.com

Graton Gallery, Graton. Reopens July 10. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. gratongallery.net, 707-829-8912

Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Reopens to members July 1-3 and to the public July 9. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. museumsc.org, 707 579-1500

Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Reopening in the latter half of July. No exact date set yet. rialtocinemas.com, 707 525-4840

Santa Rosa Cinemas, including Raven Film Center in Healdsburg as well as Roxy Stadium 14, Airport Stadium 12, 3rd Street Cinemas and Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. Reopening July 1. santarosacinemas.com

Sebastopol Gallery, Sebastopol. Reopens July 1. Hours: 11 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. sebastopol-gallery.com

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Sonoma. Reopens July 1. Hours: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. General admission: $10. svma.org, 707.939.7862

