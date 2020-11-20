Sonoma artist’s show features kaleidoscope of paintings, collages, jewelry

Grant funds one-woman studio display for autistic artist after pandemic closes venues

Last winter, Julia Pozsgai, a 33-year-old Sonoma artist with autism, witnessed the psychedelic miracle of a kaleidoscope at the Exploratorium in San Francisco. The brilliant colors and infinite patterns of Munich artist Karina Smigla-Bobinski’s installation — a lightbox with a trippy lava lamp-like interface — made such an impression on Pozsgai that she adopted the concept for “Kaleidoscope of Love,” her virtual one-woman exhibit of paintings, collage and jewelry made possible by the Arts and Accessibility grants program, a collaboration between the National Arts and Disability Center at UCLA and the California Arts Council.

Pozsgai applied for the award in July to help advance her work during the pandemic. Since COVID-19 forced widespread closures in mid-March, Pozsgai hasn’t been able to show or sell work as robustly as she has in the past, through the Arts Guild of Sonoma and Santa Rosa’s Made Local Marketplace, among other regional venues.

The artist is not alone her plight to move forward during the global standstill: The latest research from Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit arts advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., reveals that 95% of artists in the United States have reported lost revenue during the pandemic, while 67% can’t access the resources they need, from supplies to spaces, to create work.

With traditional venues to sell her art curtailed, Pozsgai, using the grant, turned her studio into a gallery and installed “Kaleidoscope.” She created a short film, using an iPhone app, to showcase her quarantine-era works.

The theme of “Kaleidoscope" is the continually shifting nature of the world and the way in which love proliferates through it all.

“I like kaleidoscopes because they go in all directions,” says Poszgai, rather metaphorically. “And they make you see in all directions.”

Pozsgai’s signature bird paintings have taken on a mesmerizing mandala-like composition for the show, capitalizing on the kaleidoscopic qualities of the geometric spiritual symbol. Folk art-style fowl, from flamingos to quetzals, radiate from a central point on the canvas, as strong beams of color emanate in the background.

Metal clay earrings and pendants are embossed with the paintings’ avian patterns. Wishing bowls with shell or leaf motifs may hold an array of small objects, but their intended ephemera — bits of paper penned with secret desires — could be considered the viewer’s contribution to the creative process. Currently in Poszgai’s wishing bowl? A trip to the infinity pool on the 57th floor of the Marina Sands Hotel in Singapore.

Although already an accomplished artist, Pozsgai needed to learn new skills for her show, from experimenting with new methods for her fiber arts to installing her own show and filming it, a step that required more equanimity from the artist than usual.

“Julia surprised me with her willingness to redo some of the filming and audio,” says Pozsgai’s business manager, Gina Roman. “She loves getting things done fast, so for her to have patience with this new process was wonderful.”

The collective loss suffered by creatives during the pandemic, with museums and galleries closed and art fairs and other events on hold, has been devastating not just for them but also for the nation’s cultural vibrancy. Virtual art shows have emerged as a silver lining. The idea that art can reach broader audiences than brick-and-mortar spaces ever could is an alluring prospect adopted by artists and institutions from painter Wayne Thiebaud (whose 100-year retrospective at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento can now be beamed into your living room) to Creative Growth (a nonprofit San Francisco collective for artists with disabilities that launched its “Viewing Room” in July).

Joining their ranks, Pozsgai effectively has boosted her signal in the world with a virtual show, which could potentially translate to more traffic and sales through her online portfolio and shop, Pansy Creations. After all, the business of art is as integral for some creatives as the making of art, a lot of which has been happening during quarantine.

“Most artists I know have been hunkered down, concentrating on their work,” says Arts Guild of Sonoma president Christine Gonzalves, a collector of Pozsgai’s work who is currently sizing up wall space for a new bird canvas from “Kaleidoscope.” “I believe that spending more time in her studio has probably helped Julia’s focus and made her more productive.”

In fact, it may have been the way Pozsgai cleverly sidestepped a perhaps unwittingly objectionable question — “How does your disability play a role in your art?” — that clinched her application for the Arts & Accessibility grant. Her response, conveyed with trademark wit: “My ability helps me focus.”

“Kaleidoscope of Love” runs through Nov. 30. View the virtual exhibit on pansycreations.com