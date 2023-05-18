When: Private tours and individual visits by appointment only. There will be a public closing reception 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

In any quest for good work by local artists, an adventurous spirit may be required. You may need to venture beyond museums and galleries to seek something you haven’t seen before.

An art lover might not accidentally wander into Sonoma Clean Power’s building in Santa Rosa. Founded in 2014, Sonoma Clean Power provides residents and businesses in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with clean energy from renewable resources, including geothermal, wind and solar. It moved into new offices on E Street two years ago.

If you do go there, you’ll find a current exhibit of 26 works by 10 local artists. Installed in late April, the exhibit remains on display by appointment only, which can be booked online at sonomacleanpower.org/art, and will close with a public reception Sept. 9. It’s free.

“Sonoma Clean Power is really cognizant of providing something to the community that is of value,” said the exhibit’s curator, Vicki Kumpfer, who previously served as the city of Santa Rosa’s public art coordinator for nearly two decades. “This is basically taking art out of the gallery.”

The work on display includes oil and acrylic paintings on canvas, sculpture, digital prints, collage and mixed media. All of the artists are from Sonoma County.

“I invited the artists and picked the art,” she said. “I went to their studios and looked at their work.”

The participating artists are Patrice Wachs, Bill Kane, C. K. Itamura, Dominique Pfahl, Gen Zorich, Jill Keller Peters, Marsha Connell, Serena Hazard, Teri Sloat and Sean Paul Lorentz.

“We’re really excited to reconnect with local artists,” said Geof Syphers, Sonoma Clean Power’s chief executive officer. “We did something like this nine years ago and wanted to bring it back.”

The work is displayed in meeting rooms, corridors and offices and even stairway landings throughout the two-story building.

The show’s content complements Sonoma Clean Power’s mission to provide alternate sources of energy that are sustainable and compatible with the environment.

All of the art relates to the natural environment in some way, such as depicting local and regional landscapes. Also included are themes on the laws of nature, such as gravity and kinetic energy, as demonstrated by Lorentz’s steel and stainless kinetic sculptures like “Dali’s Notes.”

“We work with energy,” Syphers said.

Four pictures by Zorich remind Syphers of the Central Valley, where his company harvests wind power.

It adds meaning to the community-owned electricity provider’s work “when you connect art and nature with what we do for a living here,” Syphers said. “Sometimes, we think everything is linked.”

Along with his philosophical reasons for presenting this exhibit, Syphers has a more personal one:

“I’m a lifelong lover of art,” he said. “Art is enriching.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.