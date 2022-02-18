Sonoma County choreographer confronts lingering aftermath of ’70s Cambodian tragedy

Charya Burt was 5 years old when the Khmer Rouge, led by the notorious dictator Pol Pot, seized power in her native Cambodia in 1975. During its four-year reign, the brutal regime claimed the lives of up to two million people. Whole families were wiped out through executions, starvation, disease and overwork. Burt lost her father and two brothers to the Khmer Rouge.

“I was a child. The memory that has scarred me the most was seeing my mother lose my father and my two older brothers, all in matter of weeks. I watched her crying again and again until no more tears could come out,” said Burt, who was born in the nation’s capital city of Phnom Penh and has been a Windsor resident for the past three decades.

“During the Khmer Rouge time, I felt like my childhood was taken from me. I did not get to be a child, nor could I do what a normal child does. I had no opportunity to go to school. I was forced to work collecting plants or fertilizers so I that I could receive food daily,” she said.

Now nationally known as a choreographer, dancer and crusader for the preservation of traditional Cambodian dance, Burt, 51, still has not forgotten what happened to her family and the country of her childhood. Nor does she want to. And somehow, not all of the memories are painful.

“One of my fondest memories about living during this time was when I prayed to the moon while I was sitting with my siblings,” she said. “I recall asking the moon for a bowl of rice with barbecue pork, a fried egg and some pickles.”

For Burt, the dark chapter of her native country’s history is still relevant today, and of international importance.

“The genocide crippled Cambodian society and culture,” Burt said. “The Cambodian people have suffered enormous displacement. Many were forced out and settled in the United States.”

That makes preserving her native traditions all the more important.

“Traditional dance symbolizes the culture, identity and heritage of Cambodians,” she explained. “When they are set down in an unknown nation, it is important to return to their cultural identity to help the new generations to embrace who they are.”

Ancient art

The study of Cambodia’s traditional dance takes determination and patience, in no small part because of its depth and breadth.

“Classical Cambodian dance can be traced back for 1,000 years,” Burt said. “It is known for its complex hand gestures and elaborate costumes. There are more than 4,500 different gestures and movements.”

While these days Burt maintains a small studio in Windsor, she has spent much of her career working in three geographic areas she identifies as having large concentrations of Cambodian immigrants: Long Beach and Stockton in California, and Lowell, Massachusetts.

“My focus was to teach young dancers and communities and bring this kind of dance to them,” Burt said. “I am primarily a solo artist. My company is culled from dancers in both the Bay Area and Southern California — mostly Long Beach. I also have dancers from the East Coast who join my company for special projects, like the production that recently got postponed at the Cleveland Museum of Art because of the omicron surge.”

Her work has won her a long series of fellowships and grants. Last month, Americans for the Arts announced Burt would receive one of two $35,000 Johnson Fellowships for Artists Transforming Communities for 2022. (The other went to Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas, a Chicago hip-hop dancer, choreographer, activist and youth mentor.)

The Johnson Fellowship celebrates the legacy and work of the late Robert Leroy “Yankee” Johnson, the first executive director of the King County Arts Commission in Seattle.

“The fellowship will help me to continue to work with Cambodian communities both in California and around the country,” Burt said.

Right now, she is finishing community development work on two projects from 2021 funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, based in Menlo Park.

For one, a dance piece titled “The Rebirth of Apsara: Artistic Lineage, Cultural Resilience and the Resurrection of Cambodian Arts from the Ashes of Genocide,” she plans to travel to Cambodia in April with a videographer and research assistant.

“For this work, I am the lead artist with Paul Dresher and Musical Traditions as the presenter. We plan to premiere this work at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on Jan. 7, 2024, which is Victory Over Genocide Day, a national holiday in Cambodia. The work will be livestreamed worldwide on that date,” Burt said.

“The other big project is funded by a Creative Work Fund grant that is also supported by the Hewlett Foundation,” she continued. “I am also the lead artist for this project with Mosaic America as the presenter. I call it ‘Beautiful Dark.’ It is about the social and psychological impact of colorism on immigrant communities of color, specifically South and Southeast Asian peoples.” That work is set to premiere in May 2024 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza Theatre in San Jose.