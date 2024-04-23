Things to do in Sonoma County, April 26-May 5, 2024

Friday, April 26

Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Thirty-plus wineries in Dry Creek Valley offer wine, food, education and entertainment. Opening day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $125, $40 for nondrinkers. Through April 28. More information at drycreekvalley.org/dcv-passport.

Tammy Tea Love: Award-winning comic headlines a show also featuring Engin Yesilyemis at 7 p.m. at Old Possum Brewing, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at pdne.ws/4aMmrku.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.”: A Theater for Children stages the Disney underwater adventure at 7 p.m. at Kid Street Theater, 709 Davis St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through May 5. Underwater costumes encouraged. More information at atheaterforchildren.com.

Tierra Cali: Regional Mexican band from Michoacán in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also Guardianes del Amor and Banda Imperial. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 27

Apple Blossom Festival: Parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Sebastopol kicks off the two-day celebration. Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Live music, kids’ activities, food, vendors, art and more. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through April 28. More information at appleblossomfest.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts a free, family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Featured authors include David Grann, Amy Tan and Colm Tóibín. Registration requested. More information at svauthorsfest.org/authors-on-the-plaza.

International Sculpture Day: Eleven sculptors showcase their works (ceramics to stone and more) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at T Barny Gallery and Sculpture Gardens, 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. Free. Through April 28. More information at 707-431-8378, tbarny.com.

Beer Blossom Festival: All-ages show following the Apple Blossom Parade. Americana band Poor Man's Whiskey plus French gypsy-folk band DGIIN perform at noon at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

SpringFest: International Sculpture Day celebration with live metal arts demonstrations plus celebration of the new exhibit, “On Tap – Sonoma County and the Beer Revolution.” Visit from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Rise Up: Roots rock reggae band performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Block, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. Free. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Children of Lucy: World jazz fusion performance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Moms with Bangs: Bay Area garage, surf and psychedelic band headlines a show also featuring Nekron 99, The Strange and Petra at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, April 28

The Longest Table: Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce provides one long table and chairs along East First Street between Main Street and Cloverdale Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. for community dining; bring your own food. Kids’ activities and live music by Cloverdale Jazz Collective. Free, reservations requested. More information at cloverdalechamber.com/the-longest-table.

Dia del Nino:“Dream and Inspire” Hispanic celebration with kids’ activities, games, displays and performances by Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcóyotl, Danza Azteca, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra and more. Attend from noon to 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/events.

Jon Lacaillade: Meet the Artist program with the woodworker whose exhibit, “Modeling Healdsburg – Creations of a Master Woodworker,” is on display through June 2. Visit from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-3325, pdne.ws/3xPln0y.

Santa Rosa Symphony: An exploration of Beethoven’s “5th Symphony” with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. All ages. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Michelle Lambert: Monthly Sunset Music Series resumes with the genre-defying singer, songwriter and violinist. Concert from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. Through September. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

A Better Trip: Shane Mauss combines comedy, science and psychedelics in an immersive show at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $27.50 to $42.50. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Monday, April 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 exploring the theme “Snoopy in Orbit.” Visit from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two accompanying adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, April 30

Ginger Snap: Music of Cuba, Africa and Nashville from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free. More information at 707-795-7868, redwoodcafecotati.com.

Wednesday, May 1

Wine & Sunset Series: Weekly concert series returns from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com.

“WALL-E”: Petaluma Film Alliance concludes its Spring Cinema Series with the Academy Award-winner for best animated feature. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Interview with sound designer Ben Burtt at 6 p.m. and Q&A following the screening. Tickets are $6 to $7. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Thursday, May 2

The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation: Liz Murray, author of the New York Times bestselling autobiography, “Breaking Night,” shares her triumphant story from homelessness on the streets of the Bronx to Harvard University. Program begins at 5:30 p.m. at Burbank Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40. More information at socowomenevents.com.

Mason Razavi Trio: THE Jazz Club performance at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Bianca Del Rio: The “clown in a gown” performs the “Dead Inside” standup comedy show at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45.50 and $55.50, VIP $149 to $275. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, May 3

Brothers of Siren: Sonoma County duo performs covers and original music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Trey Kennedy:“Grow Up” comedy tour with the social media comedian and podcast host. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $71, meet and greet $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Wind in the Willows”: Spreckels Theatre Company stages the classic children’s tale featuring a variety of woodland animals. Production opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through May 19. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

New Century Chamber Orchestra: Conductorless chamber ensemble featuring pianist Awadagin Pratt performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, May 4

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Seafood, vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, entertainment and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Live music including Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft. Tickets are $18 to $30. Through May 5. More information at bbfishfest.org.

Children’s Day: Sonoma State Historic Park presents crafts and activities for kids, plus a petting zoo. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sonoma Barracks Courtyard, 98 E. Spain St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-9560, sonomaparks.org.

“For the Love of Nature”: Opening reception for artists Ron Sumner and Willow LaLand from 2 to 5 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through May 26. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Windsor Cinco de Mayo Fest: Mexican cuisine, live music, traditional dance and family-friendly activities from 2 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Palms Plaza, 8465 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at 707-545-1460, ​​business.windsorchamber.com/events.

David Luning: Peacetown presents the Americana singer-songwriter at 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Plus singer-songwriter Ellie James. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at peacetown.org.

“Star Wars” Burlesque and Variety Show: North Bay Cabaret’s “May the Fourth Be With You” adults-only showcase with comedy, drag, live music, circus acts and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $29 to $34. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, May 5

4-H ChickenQue: The 63rd annual chicken barbecue and Sonoma County 4-H open house from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Live music, booths, first responders and more. Tickets are $15. More information at cesonoma.ucanr.edu/4H/ChickenQue.

Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival: Santa Rosa’s popular celebration returns after a four-year pandemic-era hiatus with a big party featuring live performances, food and vendors from 3 to 9 p.m. at Mitote Food Park, 665 Sebastopol Road. Free. More information at visitsantarosa.com/events.

Ray Obiedo & The Latin Jazz Ensemble: Contemporary jazz guitarist performs with his band at 3 p.m. at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. More information at sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org.

Theater Fundraiser: 6th Street Playhouse fundraiser with short theater showcases, food and a concert featuring local musicians and “Jukebox Allstars” from “Million Dollar Quartet.” Event begins at 3 p.m., concert at 5 p.m., at the theater, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $99 to $295. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

