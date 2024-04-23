See author Amy Tan, celebrate Cinco de Mayo and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 26

Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Thirty-plus wineries in Dry Creek Valley offer wine, food, education and entertainment. Opening day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $125, $40 for nondrinkers. Through April 28. More information at drycreekvalley.org/dcv-passport.

Tammy Tea Love: Award-winning comic headlines a show also featuring Engin Yesilyemis at 7 p.m. at Old Possum Brewing, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at pdne.ws/4aMmrku.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.”: A Theater for Children stages the Disney underwater adventure at 7 p.m. at Kid Street Theater, 709 Davis St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through May 5. Underwater costumes encouraged. More information at atheaterforchildren.com.

Tierra Cali: Regional Mexican band from Michoacán in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also Guardianes del Amor and Banda Imperial. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 27

Apple Blossom Festival: Parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Sebastopol kicks off the two-day celebration. Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Live music, kids’ activities, food, vendors, art and more. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through April 28. More information at appleblossomfest.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts a free, family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Featured authors include David Grann, Amy Tan and Colm Tóibín. Registration requested. More information at svauthorsfest.org/authors-on-the-plaza.

International Sculpture Day: Eleven sculptors showcase their works (ceramics to stone and more) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at T Barny Gallery and Sculpture Gardens, 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. Free. Through April 28. More information at 707-431-8378, tbarny.com.

Beer Blossom Festival: All-ages show following the Apple Blossom Parade. Americana band Poor Man's Whiskey plus French gypsy-folk band DGIIN perform at noon at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

SpringFest: International Sculpture Day celebration with live metal arts demonstrations plus celebration of the new exhibit, “On Tap – Sonoma County and the Beer Revolution.” Visit from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Rise Up: Roots rock reggae band performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Block, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. Free. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Children of Lucy: World jazz fusion performance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Moms with Bangs: Bay Area garage, surf and psychedelic band headlines a show also featuring Nekron 99, The Strange and Petra at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, April 28

The Longest Table: Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce provides one long table and chairs along East First Street between Main Street and Cloverdale Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. for community dining; bring your own food. Kids’ activities and live music by Cloverdale Jazz Collective. Free, reservations requested. More information at cloverdalechamber.com/the-longest-table.

Dia del Nino:“Dream and Inspire” Hispanic celebration with kids’ activities, games, displays and performances by Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcóyotl, Danza Azteca, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra and more. Attend from noon to 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/events.

Jon Lacaillade: Meet the Artist program with the woodworker whose exhibit, “Modeling Healdsburg – Creations of a Master Woodworker,” is on display through June 2. Visit from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-3325, pdne.ws/3xPln0y.

Santa Rosa Symphony: An exploration of Beethoven’s “5th Symphony” with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. All ages. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.