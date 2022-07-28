Sonoma County Fair gets back to full size this year

Admission: General admission tickets for age 13 and older: $14 in advance and $18 after Aug. 3. Kids admission tickets for ages 6-12: $10. Seniors age 60 older, $1 Fridays only, and general admission other days; children age 6 and younger free every day.

When: Aug. 4-14 (closed Monday, Aug. 8). Gates open from noon until 9 p.m. The event will remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fans of the old-fashioned county fair have been through lean times in recent years. The last full Sonoma County Fair at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa was held in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of the fair in 2020, as it did for so many events. In 2021, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds hosted a drastically downsized version of the fair, mainly because of the uncertain status of the ongoing health crisis during the fair’s planning phase.

“Last year, we called it the Summer Fun Fest, because it wasn’t the full fair,” said Becky Bartling, the fair’s chief executive officer. “It ran for 10 days at the end of July. There was no Hall of Flowers, no horse racing, no exhibits.”

But this year, everything is back. Themed “Tropical Fairadise,” this year’s fair runs Aug. 4-14 (closed Monday, Aug. 8).

The box office opened Wednesday at the fairground’s Brookwood Gate. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on Sunday, July 31, when it’s closed.

“The tropical paradise theme is a lot of fun,” Bartling said. “The theme of the Hall of Flowers is ‘Islands of Adventure.’ We haven’t had the hall since 2019.

“We’re doubling the number of food vendors. We’ll have 51 food vendors,” she added. “People love coming to the fair to get corn dogs, turkey legs and barbecue.”

“It’s amazing how many people say they come to the fair for the food,” said Jane Engdahl, the fair’s special events coordinator.

Much of the entertainment and many of the activities planned will be built around the tropical theme, Engdahl explained.

“The staff has been wanting to do a tropical theme since 2018,” she said.

Highlights include the Rock-A-Hula show, with the CocoTiki Dancers, on Aug. 4, and Aloha Fest on Aug. 6, with longtime Sonoma County favorite Faith Ako. Groups representing the local Polynesian Pacific Island community also have been invited.

Audience participation contests will include “Gilligan’s Island” and “Moana” trivia quizzes. There will be preliminary grape stomping contests to select finalists for the championship rounds at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair in October.

And what would the fair be without dancing poodles, performing birds, jugglers and a ventriloquist? They’ll all be there, too.

“I think the pink poodles are going to be a big hit. We’ll also have 18 local bands performing on the Park Stage during the fair,” Engdahl said.

The carnival returns in full force this year, too.

“There will be 32 rides, a bit bigger than last year, as all the rides were on the carnival lot in 2021,” Bartling said. “This year, Kiddie Land will be back in the Redwood lot, on the northeast corner of the fairground, with all the adult rides in the carnival lot.”

A bigger fair should mean a bigger audience, organizers hope. Last year’s Summer Fun Fest drew about 90,000, compared to 200,000 at the last full fair, Bartling said.

“Last year’s event was not quite a fair. We didn’t do what we usually do,” Engdahl said. “This year, the fair is back. We’ll have everything you remember and more.”

Horse racing also will make a comeback this August with an eight-day meet at the Sonoma County Fair.

The racing will take place Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14. Racing will start at 1:45 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and at 2:15 p.m. on Fridays.

Tickets for grandstand seats cost $3, preferred grandstand or box seats cost $5, and finish-line table seats cost $10. Trackside seating costs $60 for a table for four people. Fair admission is separate and required before entering.

“We’re excited to bring back the full fair, and we’re getting a great response from the public,” Bartling said. “We spent the last year putting all of this together to celebrate our community. We all deserve something special after what we’ve living through for the past two years.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.