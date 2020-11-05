Sonoma County Library to hold Zine Fest, allowing for post-election expression

Sonoma County Library will host a unique online event Saturday — their first-ever zine festival, with zine makers and artists talking about their craft and how zines are an ideal vehicle for political and self expression.

Zines are small, expressive, self-published print works. Unlike magazines, they’re non-commercial and cheaply produced. As small-circulation publications, they include include art, appropriated images, poetry, stories and other ephemera.

They often have a political message, too, which makes Saturday, four days after an extremely competitive and polarizing election, good timing for the library’s Zine Fest.

“Right now, we’re seeing what it’s like to be in a state of suspended animation, where it’s really hard to feel a sense of agency,” said artist and writer Tessa Hulls. “One of the ways in which we can feel control over our lives is feeling like we have the medium through which to shape our own narratives and share our own stories.”

Hulls is currently working on a graphic memoir, “Feeding Ghosts,” and is one of five speakers for the virtual Zine Fest. The festival lineup consists of three hour-long sessions, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The event is free.

The first session will cover the process of creating art. A second session will be a discussion, with Hulls and artist Maia Kobabe, about zines as a channel for self-care and political views. The final session will be a demonstration on how to create your own zine.

Zine starter kits are available for kids between 12 and 18 years old for curbside pickup at Sonoma County Library branches. The kits include a template, paper, Sharpie, glue stick, sticker and a stamped envelope to submit the zines to the library archive, if desired. Participants also can submit digital scans of their finished zines to the library.

The festival speakers all live in or are connected to Sonoma County.

“You don’t have to necessarily go to New York or go to Oakland to find this community,” said Meredith Morgan, an organizer of the Zine Fest. “There’s a much wider variation in voices that brings a lot of strength and beauty to the Sonoma County community.”

Morgan added that each speaker will talk about the “intersectional identities that they bring to their work,” whether their medium is drawing, design, writing or another creative outlet.

The event also will have Spanish translations, part of the Sonoma County Library’s effort to be more inclusive in its programming, said Zayda Delgado, an organizer of the event from the library.

“We wanted this to be an all-ages event, and we want our Spanish-speaking community to really be able to participate in all of our programming going forward. We think that Spanish interpretation is a first step, but we definitely want to be creating more Spanish programming,” Delgado said.

Leah Yael Levy, who will lead the demonstration on how to create a zine, is a mixed-media artist and art teacher. She says that, by nature, making a zine is a relaxing and expressive process for people of all skill levels.

“You don’t need to be a great artist to make a great journal comic. Also, it doesn’t have to be great. Just the process of making it feels good,” Levy said. “It doesn’t have to be a masterpiece to communicate a feeling.”

Attendance for the Zine Fest is limited to 100 participants per session, but the sessions will be recorded and available on YouTube following the event. For those who can’t wait to get started, the library’s website has a list of staff-curated resources about zines, including books and articles. Visit sonomalibrary.org/zinefest2020 to learn more about the festival and to see the resource guide.