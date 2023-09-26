When music lovers pack into San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend for the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival, they’ll notice a new lineup of merchandise made by a local clothing company and a nonprofit arts organization.

In addition to American-made organic cotton shirts, hoodies, and other apparel created by Sebastopol’s Farm Fresh Clothing Co., festival attendees can get their hands on a limited edition, handcrafted poster designed and pressed by North Bay Letterpress Arts executive director Andrew Mecum.

It’s the first commercial work that Mecum, a former employee at Farm Fresh Clothing, has done since joining the Sebastopol nonprofit letterpress shop a year ago.

“I couldn’t say no,“ Mecum said of the opportunity. ”We generally don’t do that kind of commercial work by request, except in this case.“

First formed in 2015, North Bay Letterpress Arts acts as a communal space for letterpress enthusiasts who like to assemble and hand print books and art pieces the way publishers did it a century ago. The group also educates students on the letterpress process and its importance in the history of publishing.

For this project, Mecum used the studio’s manual pressing machines to print 150 posters using 100-year-old wood type. He even set the wood type, blocks of wood with letters carved on them, to spell out all of the festival’s dozens of performing acts.

After settling on the design, Mecum ordered two polymer plates, a common tool for letterpress, to print the poster’s two colors one layer at a time.

Farm Fresh Clothing co-owner Dave Rosen, who’s been to every Hardly Strictly festival since it began in 2001, recommended Mecum for the posters, which will be sold for $50 at the festival alongside Farm Fresh Clothing’s lineup of merchandise.

“(Letterpress) is a really amazing process and it seemed like a really good fit to work with them on this project,” Rosen said. “And it’s been great. The poster that Andrew did is amazing.”

For more information on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, go to hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.