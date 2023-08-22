If you haven’t gone to the movies lately, this weekend is the perfect time to see one of this summer’s blockbusters on the big screen for cheap.

Several Sonoma County movie theaters will be offering $4 movie tickets and discounts on concessions all day Sunday as part of the second annual National Cinema Day.

On Monday, the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that the promotional event will be held Sunday. That day, all movies, in all formats, will be screening for just $4, and some local theater owners are taking extra steps to draw in the crowds.

Sebastopol’s Rialto Cinemas announced in a news release and on Facebook Monday that all movies on Sunday will be $4, and that popcorn and soda will also be sold for $4 each, no matter what size you get.

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY returns to Rialto Cinemas this Sunday, August 27th! All Tickets, for All Movies, All Showtimes $4. All Popcorn and Soda Sizes $4. What will you be watching? #RialtoCinemas #CinemaDay #CinemaDay2023 Posted by Rialto Cinemas Sonoma County on Monday, August 21, 2023

Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas is also adding a concession discount to its promotion, offering $4 fountain drinks in addition to $4 movie tickets for all showtimes Sunday, the theater chain announced in a Monday news release.

Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinema 14, and Santa Rosa’s Roxy Stadium 14, Airport Stadium 12 and Summerfield Cinemas are also participating in National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets.

The discounted showtimes include new releases and special screenings, including the 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park” screening in 3D in wide release and a 50th anniversary screening of “American Graffiti” at Summerfield Cinemas.

Cinemark’s Century Napa Valley and XD is also selling $4 movie tickets for Sunday’s showtimes.