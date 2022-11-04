Find this week’s movie releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a fundraiser for Monte Rio Theater and a showing of a classic Grateful Dead concert.

We Can Be Heroes fundraiser: The recently revamped Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza at 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio, is holding a weekend-long campaign to keep the historic venue operating into 2023.

The theater screens the 2022 David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. In addition to regular tickets that start at $10, the theater's “We Can Be Heroes” fundraiser offers patrons the chance to “buy” a seat for $1,000. The theater will place a plaque dedicating a seat in the venue in the donor’s name or a name of their choosing. Donors will also receive a kayak or canoe trip for a group of 10 from River's Edge Kayak and Canoe and a bottle of Korbel champagne when they arrive to see “Moonage Daydream.”

Theater owners, who took over the property in late 2021, announced on their website that the building is in need of approximately $175,000 in repairs to stay open. For more information, go to monteriotheater.com.

Grateful Dead meetup at the movies 2022: The annual big screen presentation of a classic Grateful Dead concert this year shows the previously unreleased April 17, 1972, concert at Tivoli Concert Hall, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The show, part of the band’s massive 1972 European tour, was broadcast live on Danish television, and this cinematic release features fully-restored and color corrected footage, as well as remastered audio of classic Dead songs like “Big Railroad Blues” and “Truckin’” taken from the original 16-track analog tapes recorded at the concert. The meetup plays Saturday at noon at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park; and at 2 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at rialtocinemas.com and readingcinemasus.com.

“Good Night Oppy”: Documentary narrated by Angela Bassett chronicles the journey of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. Before it streams on Amazon Prime Nov. 23, the movie plays this week at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 45 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“La Traviata”: The 2022–23 Met Opera Live season presents a vibrant new production of Giuseppe Verdi’s 1853 tragedy about a Parisian courtesan who attempts to find true love. The HD broadcast plays at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $19-$27. Not rated. 3 hours, 15 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Singin’ in the Rain”: First playing big screens back in April, Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 70th anniversary of the classic Hollywood musical starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor with encore screenings at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated G. 1 hour, 55 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Hopper: An American Love Story“: Exhibition on Screen series presents a new documentary on American artist Edward Hopper that explores his notable works and lasting influence. The movie plays at 1p.m. Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $17. Not Rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Terrifier 2”: The new sequel to the 2016 slasher film finds crazed killer Art the Clown returning to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween. The movie, which was made for approximately $250,000 and has earned more than $7 million at the box office, plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa; and Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Times vary. Not rated. 2 hours, 28 minutes. More information at santarosacinemas.com and readingcinemasus.com.