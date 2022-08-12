Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Aug. 12-18, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including Gen-Z horror, cat rescuers and a James Caan tribute.

New releases

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: Described as a “Gen-Z slasher film,” the horror-comedy follows a group of social media-obsessed 20-somethings who start to kill each other when the Wifi gets wiped out at the mansion they’re stuck in. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 35 minutes.

“Emily the Criminal”: Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) stars as a woman who goes on a crime spree to pay off her student debt. The film, from first-time director John Patton Ford, is being hailed by critics for it’s pulse-pounding pace and Plaza’s deadpan delivery, and plays in limited release at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa; and Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 1 hour, 35 minutes.

“Fall”: Just when you thought it was safe to climb a radio tower, this suspense-thriller finds two best friends trapped 2,000 feet in the air with no way down. The single-location, vertigo-inducing movies plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 47 minutes.

“Mack & Rita“: In the vein of ”Big“ and ”17 Going on 30,“ this indie-comedy stars Elizabeth Lail as Mackenze, a disillusioned 30-something who is magically transformed in a 70-year-old woman, "Aunt Rita," played by Diane Keaton. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 35 minutes.

“Inu-Oh”: The latest animated film from Japanese director Masaaki Yuasa is a revisionist rock opera about a 14th-century superstar whose dance moves take Japan by storm. The movie plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Special events

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”: Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall and Lawn, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park. John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score will be performed live by the Santa Rosa Symphony while the film plays. Tickets are $30 to $95. For more information, go to gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Fire Cats — Save Something Small”: Documentary about cat rescuers who saved several felines during the Tubbs and Camp Fires plays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Post-screening panel discussion with director Katharine Parsons follows each screening. 1 p.m. showing is sold-out, tickets for 7 p.m. showing are still available. Not rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

“Superman: Doomsday“: The 2007 animated film based on the infamous ‘90s comic book series about the death and rebirth of Superman plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 15 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“La Fille du Régiment”: Recorded live at the Metropolitan Opera, this 2018 staging of composer Gaetano Donizetti’s comedy about a tomboy raised by a regiment of French soldiers plays as part of Met's Live in HD Summer Encore series at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 2 hours, 20 minutes. $16. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“Vengeance”: Writer-director-actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) stars as an aspiring New York podcaster in search of a story who stumbles into a Texas murder-mystery. The fish-out-of-water comedy also features Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Ashton Kutcher and plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated R. 1 hour, 47 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

“DC League of Super-Pets”: The animated adventure for kids gets a special sensory-friendly showing, featuring dimmed lights, low volume and limited trailers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 45 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration hosts a tribute to late actor James Caan that includes a double-bill showing of the 1981 crime-drama “Thief” and the 1975 science-fiction sports film “Rollerball,” both starring Caan, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, go to facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.