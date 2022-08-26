Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including the new movie from “Mad Max” director George Miller, a screening of “American Graffiti” and a tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

New releases

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”: Visionary director George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) presents a modern telling of the classic fable of the genie in a bottle. This time, a bored academic (Tilda Swinton) encounters a Dginn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes and regales her with tales of his past. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 48 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TWGvntl9itE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Breaking”: Intense character-driven drama about a Marine veteran who robs a bank is being compared to “Dog Day Afternoon” and stars John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and the late Michael K. Williams (“The Wire”) in his final film appearance. The movie plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa; and Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 43 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zswMyybQg3c">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Invitation”: A woman is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside by a long-lost cousin. Yet, the soiree soon turns deadly, and the woman must fight for her survival in this horror film from award-winning director Jessica M. Thompson (“The Light of the Moon”). The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 44 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5bL1ftuxgOE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Jane”: A seemingly perfect high school senior, Olivia, spirals into the darkest parts of social media and her own personality after the loss of a friend and conflicts with other students in this thrilling feature film debut from director and writer Sabrina Jaglom. The movie plays at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park. Rated R. 1 hour, 20 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2C9TjrSa2Cs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Territory”: Documentary filmmaker Alex Pritz takes his camera into the Brazilian rainforests where the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people battle back against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Amazon. The movie plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Rated PG. 1 hour, 23 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wL9wvdbk7A4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Free Puppies!”: Heartwarming documentary follows a group of dog rescuers in the rural South who rescue and re-home dogs, and comments on the challenges that lead to the region’s problem with unwanted pups. The movie plays at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. Not rated. 1 hour, 8 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zt1LJZvnCfo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“American Graffiti”: The nostalgic 1973 coming-of-age drama from “Star Wars” director George Lucas and filmed in part in Petaluma plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 50 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Only Yesterday”: The 1991 Japanese animated drama, about a woman reminiscing on her childhood in Tokyo, plays as part of the summerlong Studio Ghibli Fest at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 2 hours, 15 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Fire of Love”: Science film series “The Universe We Live In” presents the documentary chronicling the lives of scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died while studying and filming volcano activity. The movie plays with a recorded interview with filmmaker Sara Dosa at 7 p.m. Monday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 33 minutes. Tickets are $9 to $11. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

“Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition”: Iggy Pop narrates the Great Art on Screen documentary about the the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not rated. 1 hour, 20 minutes. Tickets are $16. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: In celebration of the comic book superhero’s 60th anniversary, Marvel re-releases the latest Spider-Man cinematic adventure with added and extended scenes.The movie plays Thursday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park; and Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 28 minutes. More information at readingcinemasus.com and santarosacinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration hosts a tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a double-bill showing of her most famous musicals, 1980’s “Xanadu” and 1978’s “Grease” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. More information at facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

Don’t miss

“Beast”: In addition to playing a Dginn in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” Idris Elba also stars as a family man fighting lions in this action-thriller set in South Africa. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

“Orphan: First Kill”: The horror film that serves as a prequel to 2009's “Orphan” follows the child-like killer Esther as she infiltrates an unsuspecting family with unexpected twists. The movie plays in limited release. Rated R. 1 hour, 39 minutes.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”: Animated comedy about a walking, talking shell with shoes who embarks on a journey to find his family is both hilarious and heartwarming. The movie plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. More information at monteriotheater.com.

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: Based on a best-selling novel, the dramatic mystery centers on an abandoned girl who raised herself in North Carolina marshlands and becomes the main suspect in a nearby town’s murder case. The movie plays in wide releas, including at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 5 minutes. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.