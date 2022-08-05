Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Aug. 5-11, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a “Summerfest“ in Sonoma, a documentary on mountain biking and a fundraiser for community relief in Cloverdale.

New releases

“Bullet Train”: Brad Pitt stars as a beleaguered assassin on one last mission who must confront an army of colorful killers aboard a high-speed train in Japan. Jokes and wacky fight scenes abound. The movie plays everywhere. Rated R. 2 hours, 6 minutes.

“Easter Sunday”: It’s Easter in August as comedian Jo Koy stars as a man enduring his crazy Filipino-American during a holiday weekend. Based on Koy’s comedy, the movie also stars Jimmy O. Yang and Tia Carrere, and plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 36 minutes.

“My Donkey, My Lover & I”: A comedy about infidelity as only the French can do follows a schoolteacher who crashes a hiking trip with her married lover, his wife and a protective donkey. The movie plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Not rated. 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Special events

SIFF Summerfest: Sonoma International Film Festival presents a weekend of special screenings in and around the town of Sonoma. Documentary films “Cirque du Cambodia,” “Eastbound Westbound: A Winemaker's Story,” “MICKEY: The Story of a Mouse” and feature film “Breaking” play throughout Friday; documentary “Terroir To Table” and feature films “Rogue Agent” and “The Good House” play throughout Saturday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. More information at summerfest2022.eventive.org.

“My Neigbor Totoro”: Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 animated feature about two young sisters who befriend local forest spirits plays as part of the summerlong Studio Ghibli Fest at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated G. 1 hour, 27 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Fruits of Labor”: La Familia Sana presents the coming-of-age film about a Latina teen in Central California followed by a Q&A session with director Emily Cohen Ibanez. The movie plays at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. $25 to $30, proceeds go to community relief funds. Not rated. 1 hour, 18 minutes. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Botticelli: Florence and the Medici”: Art documentary explores the life and times of Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli and his influence on modern day painters and other creative folks. The movie plays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Biketown”: New documentary by Freehub magazine explores mountain bikers and the communities they create throughout the country. Premiere event benefits Redwood Trails Alliance when the movie plays at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. $20 to $30. Not rated. 2 hours. More information at santarosacinemas.com/movies.

Don’t miss

“I Love My Dad”: Before heading to streaming on Aug. 12, this inspired-by-real-life comedy of a father (Patton Oswalt) who accidentally catfishes his own son (writer-director James Morosini) plays in limited release for a week, including at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park. Rated R. 1 hour, 36 minutes. More information at readingcinemasus.com./rohnertpark.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”: A 1950s cleaning lady in London becomes obsessed with a Dior dress and embarks to France to get it. Along the way, she experiences an adventure that changes not only her own life, but the future of the famed fashion house of DIor. The historical drama plays in wide release, including showtimes at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m on Sunday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 55 minutes. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

“Nope“: Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele (”Get Out,“ ”Us“) looks to the skies for his latest horror-thriller, in which siblings (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) who run a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. ”Nope“ plays in wide release. Rated R. 2 hours, 11 minutes.