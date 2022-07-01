Sonoma County Screenings: New movies and special events, July 1-7, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including the newest Minions movie, an Indiana Jones adventure and a double-feature of creepy cult films.

New releases

“The Forgiven“: Set in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, the suspenseful thriller follows two privileged Londoners on their way to a house party who are involved in an accident with a local teenage boy that has reverberations on them and the local Muslims. Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain star. “The Forgiven” plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Rated R. 1 hour, 57 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y1QlyBcH8QA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Official Competition”: Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz star in the satrical comedy from Spain about an impulsive billionaire entrepreneur who attempts to create an iconic movie. The film plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated R. 1 hour, 54 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2nq7oEFi0JY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru“: This prequel to the popular kids’ film franchise follows a young Gru-the main baddy from “Despicable Me”-joins forces with his new Minion friends to take on the supervillain supergroup The Vicious 6. The movie plays everywhere. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6DxjJzmYsXo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”: The third film in the beloved Indiana Jones series plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 7 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Sing 2”: Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon lead a voice cast of various musically-inclined animals in the animated sequel that screens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 1 hour, 50 minutes. For more information, go to readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: The recent film adaptation of the classic children’s book plays as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG. 1 hour, 39 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy”: Presented by Sonoma International Film Festival, the cinematic celebration of the musical artist, who remains as vital today as when he exploded on the scene with his group, Brasil '66, screens at 6:15 p.m. with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. and Mendes and Director John Scheinfeld on hand for a post-show Q&A on Thursday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Not rated. 1 hour, 40 minutes. $20. For more information, visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Don’t miss

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration screens 2 horror classics about cults with a double-bill of 1973’s “The Wicker Man” and 1984’s “Children of the Corn” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, go to facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once“: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”), the sci-fi action comedy stars Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching tiger, Hidden Dragon”) as a woman in a midlife crisis who explores parallel realities. Rated R. 2 hours, 19 minutes.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon, playing at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG. 2 hours, 4 minutes. For more information, go to santarosacinemas.com/summerfield or rialtocinemas.com.