Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, July 15-21, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a screening of a new indie film from a Sonoma County native, tribute to Fred Ward and Cambodia’s first-ever sci-fi film.

New releases

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: Based on a best-selling novel, the dramatic mystery centers on an abandoned girl who raised herself in North Carolina marshlands and becomes the main suspect in a nearby town’s murder case. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 5 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PY3808Iq0Tg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”: A 1950s cleaning lady in London becomes obsessed with a Dior dress and embarks to France to get it. Along the way, she experiences an adventure that changes not only her own life, but the future of the famed fashion house of DIor. The historical drama plays in wide release. Rated PG. 1 hour, 55 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iO9JcPbbmAA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank“: Michael Cera, Mel Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson are among the celebrities voicing various cats and dogs for the animated martial arts comedy. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG. 1 hour, 43 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A_hkjvjx2ek">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Karmalink“: The first ever sci-fi film to be produced in Cambodia is a detective story involving past-life dreams, a lost gold artifact and a neuroscientist’s obsession with digital enlightenment. The film plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. A Q&A with director Jake Wachtel follows the 1 p.m. show on Sunday. Not Rated. 1 hour, 41 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNzT8NiNy_0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events:

“How to Successfully Fail in Hollywood”: Female-led indie film created by and starring Sonoma County native C.M. Conway as a failing actress who’ life changes with surreal twists and turns. The film plays at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. An informal Q&A with Conway takes place before the movie at 5:30 p.m. $24 for two people. For more information, go to howtosuccessfullyfailinhollywood.wedid.it.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru“: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new animated blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family-friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to avfilmpresents.org.

“Poltergeist”: The 1982 horror film about a family tormented by nasty spirits in the TV was directed by Tobe Hooper and written and produced by Steven Spielberg. The movie plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 54 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: The recent film adaptation of the classic children’s book plays at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 1 hour, 36 minutes. For more information, go to readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Jumanji: The Next Level”: The gang is back but the game has changed in this 2019 sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” playing as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 3 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“Framing Agnes”: The film, which blends documentary and drama, hopes to widen the lens on the pioneering transgender woman who participated in Harold Garfinkel's gender health research at UCLA in the 1960s. The movie plays as part of the OUTwatch Film Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 1 hour, 15 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“The Gray Man”: Before the action movie screens on Netflix beginning July 22, it plays in limited theatrical release for one week. Ryan Gosling is the titular man, a CIA operative who is hunted across the globe by a former ally at the agency. The spy thriller is directed by the Russo brothers and plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required; and Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 2 minutes.

“Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down”: Documentary about former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords' recovery following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle against gun violence, plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration pays tribute to late actor Fred Ward with a double-bill of “Tremors” and Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins“ at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, go to facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.