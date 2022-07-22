Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, July 22-28, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including the latest thriller from Jordan Peele, an animated film about a shell and a Martin Scorsese mobster masterpiece.

New releases

“Nope“: Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele (”Get Out,“ ”Us“) looks to the skies for his latest horror-thriller, in which siblings (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) who run a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. ”Nope“ plays in wide release. Rated R. 2 hours, 11 minutes.

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”: Animated comedy about an walking, talking shell with shoes who embarks on a journey to find his family is both hilarious and heartwarming. The movie plays in limited release at at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma; Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

“Fire of Love”: Visually stunning documentary chronicles the lives of scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died while studying and filming volcano activity in 1991. The film utilizes the Krafft’s archival footage to tell their life stories and share their passion for volcanoes. "Fire of Love“ plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

Special events

“Goodfellas”: Martin Scorsese’s 1990 mafia masterpiece, based on the book "Wiseguy" by Nicholas Pileggi, stars the late Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco. the film plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 2 hours, 26 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”: Animated kids movie from last year plays as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 3 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“Smallfoot”: Animated adventure about a Yeti community who discover humans plays at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 1 hour, 36 minutes. For more information, go to readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Madama Butterfly”: Oscar-winning British stage and film director Anthony Minghella's staging of Puccini's tragedy, recorded live from the Metropolitan Opera in 2009, plays as part of the Met's Live in HD Summer Encore series at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 2 hours, 26 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

“Kinky Boots: The Musical”: The feel-good show, filmed onstage from London’s West End, boasts songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (“Legally Blonde,” “Hairspray”) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (“La Cage Aux Folles“). The filmed show plays at 1 and 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 2 hours, 15 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“Minions: The Rise of Gru“: This prequel to the popular kids’ film franchise about the main baddy from “Despicable Me” and his Minion friends continues playing everywhere, including showtimes at 6 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 6 p.m. on Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to monteriotheater.com.

“The Black Phone”: Writer-director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” ”Doctor Strange“) adapts the horror short story from Joe Hill about a kidnapped child who gets help from his abductor’s previous victims through a disconnected phone. Ethan Hawke stars as the villain. Rated R. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

“Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down”: Documentary about former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords' recovery following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as an activist in the battle against gun violence, plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 38 minutes.