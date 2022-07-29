Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, July 29-Aug. 4, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a documentary on songwriter Leonard Cohen’s most famous song, a high-speed 1977 Burt Reynolds comedy and film covering the history of Sonoma Valley.

New releases

“DC League of Super-Pets”: New animated comic book movie for kids stars Krypto the Super-Dog (who debuted in Adventure Comics #210 in March, 1955) and a rag-tag shelter pack on a mission to save Superman and the rest of the Justice League. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lead the voice cast. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1jkw2JPCl18">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Vengeance”: Writer-director-actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) stars as an aspiring New York podcaster in search of a story who stumbles into a Texas murder-mystery. The fish-out-of-water comedy also features Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Ashton Kutcher and plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 47 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1GT1jFsNnPw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”: Music documentary on singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen explores his life and influence as defined by his often-covred song, “Hallelujah.” The film tells Cohen’s story through never-before-seen archival footage and testimonies from major recording artists, and plays in limited release at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/11IPQYZMXjc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“Blue Hawaii”: The classic 1961 musical romantic comedy starring Elvis Presley plays on the big screen, alongside a live performance by Sonoma County tropical rockabilly outfit Hunka Hunka Hula Revue at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 41 minutes. $20. For more information, visit sebastianitheatre.com.

“Smokey and the Bandit”: Burt Reynolds and Sally Field star in the 1977 comedy about an outlaw smuggling Coors beers from Texas to Georgia in 28 hours. Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed and Paul Williams also star in the high-speed classic, which plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 2 hours, 26 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Call of the Valley: The Enduring Lure of Sonoma”: Feature-length documentary explores Sonoma Valley’s history from the first Native American settlements to the modern-day winemaking empires that call it home. Historians and residents tell stories that cover cultural, political and agricultural aspects of the valley, with historic images and current-day footage. The film plays at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Rated G. 1 hour. $11. For more information, visit sebastianitheatre.com.

“Kiki’s Delivery Service”: Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1989 animated feature about a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service plays as part of the summerlong Studio Ghibli Fest at at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated G. 1 hour, 43 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Spirit Untamed”: The 2021 Dreamwroks animated movie about a girl and her horse in the wild west plays as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG. 1 hour, 25 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“La Bohème”: Recorded live at the Metropolitan Opera, this 2018 staging of Puccini's timeless love story plays as part of Met's Live in HD Summer Encore series at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 2 hours, 20 minutes. $16. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t Miss

“Everything Everywhere All at Once“: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”), the sci-fi action comedy plays at 7 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 p.m. on Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to monteriotheater.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration plays a spooky double-feature of genre-bending horror with “The Frighteners” and “Phantasm II” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, go to facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.