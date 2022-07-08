Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, July 8-14, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including the newest comic book blockbuster, a pair of timely documentaries and a live music tribute to the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

New releases

“Thor: Love and Thunder“: The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features Thor, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), facing off against a new god-killing villain (Christian Bale) with the help of several super-powered friends. Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi (”Thor: Ragnarok“) returns to give the cosmic adventure plenty of his signature comedy and comic book nods for fans of the character that debuted in Marvel Comics 60 years ago in August. “Thor: Love and Thunder“ plays everywhere. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 59 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Go8nTmfrQd8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Deer King”: New animated fantasy epic marks the directing debut of Masashi Ando, who has worked on landmark animated films like “Spirited Away” and “Paprika.” The film premieres at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. not rated. 1 hour, 55 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CATC8jbD8So">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“Elvis”: Director Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic about Elvis Presley plays with a live music tribute to the king of rock ‘n’ roll featuring local stars Brian Francis Baudoin and Mountain River All Stars at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio. $15. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 39 minutes. For more information, go to bit.ly/3uwqsX4.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru“: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new animated blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family-friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to avfilmpresents.org.

“Children of the Vine”: Documentary examining the impacts of pesticides and herbicides on human health plays with a post-film discussion with Napa-based director Brian Lilla at 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $15. Not rated. 1 hour, 27 minutes. Proceeds benefit Preserve Rural Sonoma County. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”: The 2021 sequel finds Peter Rabbit traveling to the big city and plays as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG. 1 hour, 33 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”: Based on the TV series, this 2021 kids movie screens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated G. 1 hour, 26 minutes. For more information, visit readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Met Opera: The Merry Widow“: Lehár's beloved operetta, set in Paris and seen in a live production directed and choreographed by Broadway's Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, plays 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $16. Not rated. 2 hours, 28 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“Dirty Dancing”: The 1987 romantic drama starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 40 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down”: Documentary about former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords' recovery following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle against gun violence, plays at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. A special pre-recorded Q & A with Giffords and husband Mark Kelly plays with the movie on Wednesday. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

“The Phantom of the Open”: Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) stars as Maurice Flitcroft, who infamously shot the worst round in the history of the British Open Golf Championship in 1976. The film plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required; and at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 12 minutes.