Sonoma County Screenings: New movies and special events, June 24-30, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including an Indiana Jones classic, a Spanish-language screening of a recent blockbuster and a post-apocalyptic double feature.

New releases

“Elvis”: Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!) lends his visually-stunning style to a new musical drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), with a focus on Presley’s complicated relationship with his mysterious manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). ”Elvis“ plays everywhere. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 39 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wBDLRvjHVOY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Black Phone”: Writer-director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” ”Doctor Strange“) adapts the horror short story from Joe Hill about a kidnapped child who gets help from his abductor’s previous victims through a disconnected phone. Ethan Hawke stars as the villain. ”The Black Phone“ plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3eGP6im8AZA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Phantom of the Open”: Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) stars as Maurice Flitcroft, who infamously shot the worst round in the history of the British Open Golf Championship in 1976. The film opens at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 12 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MYbJWWnQHSE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”: The second film in the beloved Indiana Jones series helped usher in the PG-13 rating after it opened in 1984 with violence and gore beyond the PG rating it received. The movie plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 58 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“Jurassic World Dominion”: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new rampaging dinosaur blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family-friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 27 minutes. For more information, go to avfilmpresents.org.

“The Cat Returns”: Animated Japanese film about a young girl’s adventures in a magical world of talking cats screens on its 20th anniversary as part of a Studio Ghibli Fest happening over several weeks this summer. The movie plays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated G. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to cinemawest.com.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”: Funny folks Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Jenny Slate voice various animals in the animated sequel that screens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 1 hour, 26 minutes. For more information, go to readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: Jim Carrey faces off with the popular Sega video game mascot in the 2020 hit, playing as part of the Summer Fun Flicks series at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. $1, tickets sold at the door only. Rated PG. 1 hour, 39 minutes. For more information, go to prime-cinemas.com.

“Pompeii: Sin City”: Documentary hosted by Isabella Rossellini offers audiences a snapshot of Roman life, frozen at the moment of burial of a volcanic eruption. The film plays as part of the Great Art On Screen series at 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 1 hour, 23 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film celebration screens 2 post-apocalyptic adventures with a double-bill of “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome” and “Tank Girl” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, go to facebook.com/Roxy14CULT.

“Brian and Charles”: A lonely inventor builds a robot with artificial intelligence out of random parts, and the two embark on a quirky, comedic journey of self-discovery. “Brian and Charles” plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to santarosacinemas.com/summerfield or rialtocinemas.com.

“The Duke”: Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent star in this retelling of the true events of British taxi driver Kempton Cannon Bunton, who confessed to stealing Francisco Goya's painting “Portrait of the Duke of Wellington” from the National Gallery in London in 1961. “The Duke“ plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required. Rated R. 1 hour, 36 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.