Sonoma County Screenings: New movies and special events playing at June 3-9

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community screenings happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a Spanish-language version of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

New releases

“Crimes of the Future“: Avant-garde writer-director David Cronenberg (”The Fly,“ ”Dead Ringers“) gets back into his body-horror roots with a film that shares the name, but not the plot, of his 1970 underground film. The new ”Crimes of the Future“ stars Léa Seydoux (”No Time to Die“), Kristen Stewart (”Twilight,“ ”Spencer“) and frequent Cronenberg collaborator Viggo Mortensen (”A History of Violence,“ ”Eastern Promises“) as a celebrity performance artist who mutates into a synthetic being. ”Crimes of the Future“ is playing at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol and Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Rated R. 1 hour, 47 minutes.

“Eiffel“: The French historical drama starts with the true-life tale of Gustav Eiffel designing and building the Eiffel Tower for the 1889 Paris World Fair and adds in an imaginary romance with a mysterious woman from his past. The film arrives this week in the U.S. in a limited release. ”Eiffel“ is playing at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa. Masks strongly encouraged. Rated R. 1 hour, 48 minutes.

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story“: The documentary film goes beyond capturing the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, aka Jazz Fest, by diving deep into the rich musical heritage and vibrant spirit of The Big Easy itself. Talking heads include Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett and Katy Perry. ”Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story“ is playing at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa. Masks strongly encouraged. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 34 minutes.

“Watcher“: As a serial killer roams the streets, a young actress in a big city notices someone is watching her from across the street in this new horror film from IFC Midnight. The limited-release debut feature from writer-director Chloe Okuno stars Maika Monroe (”It Follows“) and Burn Gorman (”The Dark Knight Rises“). ”Watcher“ is playing at Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park. Rated R. 1 hour, 31 minutes.

Special Events

“High Country”: Sonoma Ecology Center presents a screening of the award-winning feature-length documentary by Sonoma-based filmmaker Conor Hagen. Focusing on a small town in Colorado, “High Country” tells a tale of community and conservation. The film screens 6 p.m. on Friday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 1st St. E, Sonoma. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A on Sonoma Valley issues ranging from housing affordability to environmental conservation. $20. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours and masks required. For more information, visit thehighcountryfilm.com/screenings.

Met Opera Live: The ongoing series that brings live opera performances to the big screen returns with a presentation of “Hamlet.” Australian composer Brett Dean’s 2017 opera based on Shakespeare’s tragedy screens live at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and replays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 3 hours, 34 minutes. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required. For more information, visit rialtocinemas.com.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new Tom Cruise blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 17 minutes. For more information, visit avfilmpresents.org.

Don’t Miss

“The Tale of King Crab”: A drunkard in 19th-century Italy travels to the southern tip of Argentina on a quest for gold. In Italian and Spanish with English subtitles. “The Tale of King Crab” plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required. Not Rated. 1 hour, 45 minutes. For more information, visit rialtocinemas.com.

“Men”: Writer-director Alex Garland (“Ex-Machina,” “Annihilation“) helms the folk-horror film about a young woman on a solo vacation in the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband who begins to have nightmarish experiences. ”Men“ plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Rated R. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

“The Duke”: Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent star in this retelling of the true events of British taxi driver Kempton Cannon Bunton, who confessed to stealing Francisco Goya's painting “Portrait of the Duke of Wellington” from the National Gallery in London in 1961. “The Duke“ plays this week at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required. Rated R. 1 hour, 36 minutes. For more information, visit rialtocinemas.com.