Sonoma County Screenings: New movies and special events playing at local cinemas, June 10-16, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a screening of “A Hard Day’s Night” and a Mel Brooks double-feature.

New Releases

“Jurassic World Dominion”: Four years after the destruction of their island, dinosaurs roam the world among humans in the latest (and reportedly last) entry in the “Jurassic Park” franchise. Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return for the sequel to 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” as do original “Jurassic Park“ stars Sam Niell, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. ”Jurassic World Dominion“ plays everywhere. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 27 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fb5ELWi-ekk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Benediction“: Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Terence Davies (”A Quiet Passion,“ ”The Deep Blue Sea“), the historical drama explores the turbulent life of World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden). ”Benediction“ plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 17 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rHPcubS9XbM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Take Me to the River: New Orleans”: The second in the documentary franchise about American music by director Martin Shore, "Take Me to the River: New Orleans" celebrates the music history, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. The film features The Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Snoop Dogg and many others. “take Me to the River: New Orleans” plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Q&A with Martin Shore on Sunday, following the 1:30 p.m. screening. Not Rated. 1 hour, 50 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qwdymf3J4Bc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special Events

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new Tom Cruise blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family-friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 17 minutes. For more information, go to avfilmpresents.org.

“A Hard Day’s Night”: The first film starring The Beatles screens at 7 p.m. on Monday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 1st St. E, Sonoma. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours and masks required. $11. Rated G. 1 hour, 27 minutes. For more information, go to sebastianitheatre.com.

“Pissarro: Father of Impressionism”: Exhibition on Screen series looks at the artist’s retrospective show at Oxford's Ashmolean Museum at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not Rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

CULT Film Series: Bi-weekly retro film series presents its annual Father’s Day screening of a Mel Brooks double-feature of “Spaceballs” and “Blazing Saddles” at 7 p.m. on June 16 at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to santarosacinemas.com.

OUTwatch Film Series: Wine Country's LGBTQI film event series hosts a screening of the documentary “Mama Bears,” about conservative, Christian mothers whose profound love for their LGBTQ children has turned them into advocates for the queer community. 7 p.m. on June 16 at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not Rated. 1 hour, 31 minutes. For more information, go to rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t Miss

“Everything Everywhere All at Once“: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”), the sci-fi action adventure stars Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching tiger, Hidden Dragon”) as a woman on a multi-universe adventure. Rated R. 2 hours, 19 minutes.

“Montana Story”: Acclaimed writer-directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (“What Maisie Knew,” “The Deep End”) helm a neo-Western about estranged siblings returning to the ranch they once called home to confront their dark family legacy. Rated R. 1 hour, 54 minutes.

“The Bob's Burgers Movie”: Fans of the animated television series “Bob’s Burgers” will flip for this full-length comedy featuring the Belcher family trying to save the restaurant and solve a mystery. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 42 minutes.