Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Sept. 16-22, 2022

Find this week’s movie releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a new “Fletch” comedy, a horror prequel and a movie-inspired dinner.

New releases

“Confess, Fletch”: Jon Hamm takes over the role of the charming investigative reporter made famous by Chevy Chase in the 1980s. This time, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The movie plays at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa; and Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way Sonoma. Rated R. 1 hour, 39 minutes.

“Pearl”: Horror writer-director Ti West offers a prequel to this spring’s “X,” following the titular murderer Pearl (Mia Goth) as a young woman wrecking havoc on her family farm. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

“See How They Run”: Set in 1950s London, this thrilling crime caper stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable on the case of a murdered crew member of a smash-hit play. Rated PG-13. The movie plays in wide release. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

“The Woman King”: Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie, who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 14 minutes.

“The Silent Twins”: Based on the best-selling novel inspired by a true story, this drama follows twin sisters who only communicate with one another to escape the reality of their lives. The movie plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol; Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa; and Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Not rated. 1 hour, 53 minutes.

“God’s Country”: Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld”) stars as a grieving college professor who is drawn into a battle of wills with two hunters trespassing on her property. The movie plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Rated R. 1 hour, 43 minutes.

Special events

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”: Director Peter Jackson’s three-film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels plays this month, continuing with the 2002 film that follows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the Fellowship’s quest to destroy the One Ring. The movie plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG-13. 3 hours, 43 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Mississippi Masala”: Romantic drama starring Denzel Washington plays for one week, and screens with a dinner from chef, author and Press Democrat columnist Michele Anna Jordan at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. $42.50 plus tax. Not rated. 1 hour, 58 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Cuando Sea Joven": Spanish-language 2021 comedy tells the story of 70-year-old Malena, who gets a second chance at life when she magically becomes her 22-year-old self. The movie plays at 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Rated PG. 2 hours. More information at santarosacinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“Nope“: Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele (”Get Out,“ ”Us“) looks to the skies for his latest horror-thriller, in which siblings (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) who run a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. The movie plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. Rated R. 2 hours, 11 minutes. More information at monteriotheater.com.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”: Music documentary on singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen explores his life and influence as defined by his often-covered song, “Hallelujah.” The movie plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Thursday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St., Sonoma. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 58 minutes. More information at at sebastianitheatre.com.

“Jaws”: The original 1975 blockbuster about a killer shark in Cape Cod plays in a special 3D presentation at Airport Stadium 12, 409 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; and Prime Cinemas Sonoma, Fiesta Plaza, Sonoma. Rated PG. 2 hours, 4 minutes. More information at fandango.com.