Sonoma County screenings: New movies and special events, Sept. 2-8, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a tribute to Olivia Newton-John and “Jaws” in 3D.

New releases

“Gigi & Nate”: Heartwarming drama about a quadriplegic man and his unlikely service animal, an intelligent Capuchin monkey, is inspired by a true story. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 54 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mb8lVRdumsc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in this biting satire about the wife of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church pastor who attempts to help her husband rebuild after a scandal. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YuI_R9JEkRg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Good Boss”: Dark comedic take on office life from Spain stars Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem as the charismatic Blanco, a business proprietor who pulls out all the stops to win a local Business Excellence award. The movie plays in limited release at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa; and Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Not rated. 2 hours.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AeN6HFEEgpc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Special events

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: In celebration of the comic book superhero’s 60th anniversary, Marvel re-releases the latest Spider-Man cinematic adventure with added and extended scenes. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 28 minutes.

Olivia Newton-John Tribute: The late Olivia Newton-John is celebrated with showings of her most famous musicals, 1980’s “Xanadu” and 1978’s “Grease,” at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol; and Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Hwy., Monte Rio. More information at rialtocinemas.com and monteriotheater.com.

“The Blob”: The 1988 remake of the classic ‘50s monster movie plays at 12:30, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, and 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated R. 1 hour, 35 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Pissarro: Father of Impressionism”: Exhibition on Screen series looks at the artist’s retrospective show at Oxford's Ashmolean Museum at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 1 hour, 30 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Straight Line Crazy”: National Theatre Live presents Ralph Fiennes as New York City urban planner Robert Moses, who promoted parks and connections to the outdoors in the new play by David Hare (“Skylight”). The play is broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London at 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 2 hours. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“Jaws”: The original 1975 blockbuster about a killer shark in Cape Cod plays in a special 3D presentation at Airport Stadium 12, 409 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma; Prime Cinemas Sonoma, Fiesta Plaza, Sonoma; and Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Rated PG. 2 hours, 4 minutes. More information at fandango.com.